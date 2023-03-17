‘রাজ্য নয়, বাংলাদেশকে দাবি জানাতে হবে ভারতের কেন্দ্রীয় সরকারের কাছে’​

পশ্চিমবঙ্গ কিংবা ভারত ২টি কারণে বাংলাদেশের সুবিধা দেখবে। একটি হচ্ছে, যদি এর জন্য কোনো আইন থাকে এবং অপরটি হলো, যদি দেশে ওই আইন অনুযায়ী দাবি আদায় করার মতো সরকার থাকে। Click to expand...

যেহেতু সরকার অ্যাগ্রেসিভলি প্রো-ভারত অবস্থান নিয়েছে, এ জন্য ইচ্ছায় বা অনিচ্ছায় মিডিয়া ও সুশীল সমাজের প্রতিনিধিদের মধ্যেও ভারত অসন্তুষ্ট হতে পারে বা ভারতের সঙ্গে এই সরকারের সম্পর্কে প্রশ্ন তৈরি হতে পারে, এমন কিছু বলতে বা লিখতে অনীহা দেখতে পাই। এটা দেশের স্বার্থবিরোধী বলে মনে করি। Click to expand...

''Not the state, Bangladesh has to make demand to the central government of India"

সিকিম থেকে পানি প্রত্যাহার হোক বা না হোক, বাকি যেটুকু পানি তারা পেত, সেটা ব্যবহার করত তিস্তা ব্যারেজ প্রকল্পের মাধ্যমে। এই প্রকল্প সম্প্রসারণ করায় যৎসামান্য পানি বাংলাদেশ পেত, বিশেষ করে শুষ্ক মৌসুমে, সেটা পাওয়ার ক্ষেত্রেও একটি বিরাট অনিশ্চয়তা তৈরি হবে।রোববার মার্চ ১২, ২০২৩ ০৩:৩০ অপরাহ্ন সর্বশেষ আপডেট: রোববার মার্চ ১২, ২০২৩ ০৩:৩৮ অপরাহ্নআন্তর্জাতিক নদী আইন বিষয়ক তার বহু গবেষণাধর্মী লেখা স্থান পেয়েছে পৃথিবীর প্রসিদ্ধ প্রকাশনায়।সম্প্রতি তিস্তা ব্যারেজ প্রকল্পের আওতায় পশ্চিমবঙ্গ সরকার আরও ২টি খাল খননের উদ্যোগ নিয়েছে। ভারতীয় গণমাধ্যম সংবাদ প্রকাশ করে বলছে, এটা বাংলাদেশের জন্যে উদ্বেগজনক। কেন বাংলাদেশের জন্যে উদ্বেগজনক, করণীয় কী?বিষয়টি নিয়ে দ্য ডেইলি স্টার কথা বলেছে আন্তর্জাতিক নদী আইন বিশেষজ্ঞ অধ্যাপক ড. আসিফ নজরুলের সঙ্গে।তিস্তার পানি আরও বেশি ব্যবহার করার জন্য পশ্চিমবঙ্গ যে ২টি খাল নির্মাণ ও তিস্তা ব্যারেজ সম্প্রসারণের কথা বলেছে, সেটা বাংলাদেশের জন্য অবশ্যই উদ্বেগজনক। এমনিতেই তিস্তার পানি নিয়ে আমাদের মধ্যে প্রচণ্ড উদ্বেগ আছে। কারণ, এই নদীর পানি আমরা পাই না।তিস্তা নদীর অধিকাংশ পানি অনেক উজানে সিকিমের কাছ থেকে প্রত্যাহার করা হয় এবং জলবিদ্যুৎসহ বিভিন্ন প্রকল্পে ব্যবহার করা হয়। এটা নিয়ে সিকিমের সঙ্গে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের এক ধরনের টানাপোড়েন আছে। সিকিম সরকার বারবার বলার চেষ্টা করে যে এটা 'রান অব দ্য রিভার' প্রকল্প এবং এই কারণে এখানে পানি প্রত্যাহার হয় না। কিন্তু পশ্চিমবঙ্গ সবসময়ই বলার চেষ্টা করেছে যে 'রান অব দ্য রিভার' প্রকল্প হলেও সেখানে পানি প্রত্যাহার হয় সেচসহ অন্যান্য কাজের জন্য। পশ্চিমবঙ্গের গণমাধ্যমে বারবারই প্রতিবেদন হয়েছে যে সিকিমের কারণে পশ্চিমবঙ্গ পানি কম পাচ্ছে।সিকিম থেকে পানি প্রত্যাহার হোক বা না হোক, বাকি যেটুকু পানি তারা পেত, সেটা ব্যবহার করত তিস্তা ব্যারেজ প্রকল্পের মাধ্যমে। এই প্রকল্প সম্প্রসারণ করায় যৎসামান্য পানি বাংলাদেশ পেত, বিশেষ করে শুষ্ক মৌসুমে, সেটা পাওয়ার ক্ষেত্রেও একটি বিরাট অনিশ্চয়তা তৈরি হবে।এই বিষয়টিকে বাংলাদেশ বনাম পশ্চিমবঙ্গ হিসেবে দেখা যাবে না। এ বিষয়ে আপত্তি জানাতে হবে ভারত সরকারের কাছে। এ বিষয়ে কথা বলা হলে ভারত ও বাংলাদেশ উভয়পক্ষ থেকেই একটা প্রচারণা চালানো হয় যে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের কারণেই তিস্তা চুক্তি হচ্ছে না এবং এখানে ভারত সরকারের কিছু করার নেই।এটা একটা ভ্রান্তিপূর্ণ ধারণা এবং ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে বিভ্রান্তি তৈরি করতে এই কথাগুলো বাংলাদেশের মিডিয়াকে খাওয়ানো হয়েছে, তারাও খেয়েছে। আমি সুনির্দিষ্টভাবে আমার গবেষণা বইয়ে লিখেছি, একটি রাজ্য সরকার তার ইচ্ছামতো একটি আন্তর্জাতিক নদীর ওপর বাঁধ দিতে পারে না। কারণ, আন্তর্জাতিক বিষয়গুলো ভারত সরকারের এখতিয়ারে। শুধু তাই নয়, যেসব নদী ভারতের একাধিক রাজ্যের ওপর দিয়ে প্রবাহিত হয়েছে, সেগুলোর ক্ষেত্রেও কেন্দ্রীয় সরকারের ভূমিকা রাখার অবকাশ রয়েছে।কাজেই তিস্তা চুক্তির জন্য তাদের কোন রাজ্য কী বলছে, সেটা বাংলাদেশের দেখার বিষয় না।একটি সার্বভৌম রাষ্ট্রের নদী রক্ষা কমিশনের প্রধান হয়ে তিনি এমন কথা বলতে পারেন, এটা আমার বিশ্বাস করতেও কষ্ট হয়। তিস্তার পানি নেই কেন? নদী রক্ষা কমিশনের চেয়ারম্যান হয়েও তিনি সেটা জানেন না কেন?তিস্তার পানি না থাকার কারণটা বের করতে হবে। উজান থেকে পানি প্রত্যাহার করার পরও তো বলতে পারি না যে তিস্তায় পানি নেই।সমস্যা হচ্ছে, সরকারের বিভিন্ন পদে থাকা মানুষগুলো এমনভাবে কথা বলেন, যেন তারা বাংলাদেশের সরকার নয়, মনে হয় তারা ভারত সরকারের স্বার্থ দেখছেন। নদী রক্ষা কমিশনের চেয়ারম্যানের এই বক্তব্যকে আমি রাষ্ট্রদ্রোহিতামূলক মনে করছি। এই বক্তব্যের পর এই পদে থাকার কোনো নৈতিক অধিকার তার নেই। তাকে কথা বলতে হবে বাংলাদেশের স্বার্থে।তিস্তায় পানি নেই তা নয়। ভূগর্ভস্থ পানিও পুনরায় ভর্তি হয়। তিস্তার পশ্চিমবঙ্গ অংশে কোনো কোনো জায়গায় পানি অনেক বেশি। যেখানে পানি প্রত্যাহার করা হয়, তার নিচের অংশে পানি কম থাকে।নদী রক্ষা কমিশনের চেয়ারম্যান কী বুঝে এটা বলেছেন, তা আমি জানি না। তিনি হয়তো বোঝাতে চেয়েছেন যে শুষ্ক মৌসুমে পশ্চিমবঙ্গেও তিস্তায় খুব কম পানি থাকে।এখানে প্রশ্ন হচ্ছে, খুব কম থাকলেও সবটা যদি পশ্চিমবঙ্গ নিয়ে যায় তাহলে আমি কী পেলাম?পশ্চিমবঙ্গ কিংবা ভারত ২টি কারণে বাংলাদেশের সুবিধা দেখবে। একটি হচ্ছে, যদি এর জন্য কোনো আইন থাকে এবং অপরটি হলো, যদি দেশে ওই আইন অনুযায়ী দাবি আদায় করার মতো সরকার থাকে।এ বিষয়ে আইন আছে। গঙ্গা চুক্তির একটি অনুচ্ছেদে আছে, অন্য সকল নদীর পানি সাম্য, ন্যায্যতা এবং কোনো ক্ষতি না করে সাম্যতার ভিত্তিতে ভাগাভাগি হবে। এটাই যদি হয়, তাহলে একটি দেশ সব নিয়ে যাবে, তা তো হয় না। সেখানে ২টি দেশের মধ্যে ভাগাভাগি হওয়ার কথা বলা হয়েছে। পশ্চিমবঙ্গ, সিকিম বা অন্য কোনো রাজ্যের মধ্যে ভাগের কথা বলা হয়নি।যদি গঙ্গা চুক্তি মানি, এর একটি ধারা অনুযায়ী, তিস্তা নদীর সব স্ট্রেচের মধ্যে মোট যে পরিমাণ পানি আছে, সেটা নিয়ে বাংলাদেশ ও ভারতের আলোচনায় বসতে হবে এবং একটি ন্যায়সঙ্গত ভাগাভাগি করতে হবে। কিংবা আমাদের ২০১১ সালের বেসিন সমঝোতা অনুযায়ী অববাহিকাভিত্তিক চুক্তি করতে হবে।নদীর পানি থেকে ভারত পুরোটা নিয়ে যাবে, বাংলাদেশ কিছুই পাবে না, এটা আন্তর্জাতিক আইনের, এমনকি গঙ্গা চুক্তির সম্পূর্ণ বরখেলাপ।প্রথমত, এই চুক্তির সম্ভাবনা খুবই কম। কারণ, এই সরকার ক্ষমতায় থাকার জন্য ভারতের ওপর নির্ভরশীল। ফলে, ভারতের সঙ্গে তাদের দর কষাকষির সক্ষমতা অত্যন্ত দুর্বল। জনগণের ওপর নির্ভর না করে ভারতের ওপর নির্ভর করায় এই সরকার শক্ত কণ্ঠে তিস্তা চুক্তি বাস্তবায়নের দাবি করবে, তা আমি বিশ্বাস করি না।যদি ধরে নেওয়া হয় যে চুক্তি হবে, সেক্ষেত্রে সংকট হবে তা বাস্তবায়ন করা।কিন্তু বাস্তবায়নের দাবি তো তখন করতে পারবেন, যখন আপনার কোনো চুক্তি আছে। ওই চুক্তি অনুযায়ী আইনি চাপ থাকবে।একটি প্রকল্প রাতারাতি বাস্তবায়ন হয় না। এর জন্য সময় লাগবে। এখনই যদি তিস্তা চুক্তির উদ্যোগ নেওয়া হয়, তাহলে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের প্রকল্পে পরিবর্তন আনাও সম্ভব। বিকল্প কোনো পদ্ধতিতে তারা যেতে পারবে।যেহেতু সরকার অ্যাগ্রেসিভলি প্রো-ভারত অবস্থান নিয়েছে, এ জন্য ইচ্ছায় বা অনিচ্ছায় মিডিয়া ও সুশীল সমাজের প্রতিনিধিদের মধ্যেও ভারত অসন্তুষ্ট হতে পারে বা ভারতের সঙ্গে এই সরকারের সম্পর্কে প্রশ্ন তৈরি হতে পারে, এমন কিছু বলতে বা লিখতে অনীহা দেখতে পাই। এটা দেশের স্বার্থবিরোধী বলে মনে করি।সরকার যদি এই বিষয়টি না জেনে থাকে, তাহলে সেটা সরকারের অত্যন্ত অদক্ষতার প্রমাণ। আর সরকার যদি জেনেও কিছু না বলে থাকে, তাহলে সেটা অত্যন্ত দেশপ্রেমহীন কাজ।এই সরকার যখন অদক্ষতার পরিচয় দেয় বা দেশপ্রেমহীনতার পরিচয় দেয়, তখন আমি মোটেও অবাক হই না। কারণ, তাদের কোনো জবাবদিহিতা নেই। জবাবদিহিতা না থাকলে একটি সরকারের এমন অবস্থাই হয়।আদানির চুক্তিটি বিরাট দেশদ্রোহিতামূলক চুক্তি। এটা নিয়ে কয়জন কথা বলছেন? আমাদের অর্থনীতিবিদ, সুশীল সমাজের প্রতিনিধি, কেউ কি কথা বলেছেন? তারা কি তিস্তা চুক্তি নিয়ে কথা বলেছেন? বেশিরভাগ ক্ষেত্রেই তারা কথা বলেন না। এটা আমার কাছে আশ্চর্য লাগে।সরকারের পাশাপাশি বিরোধী রাজনৈতিক দল, সুশীল সমাজ, আন্তর্জাতিক আইন বিশেষজ্ঞ, মানবাধিকার কর্মী, পরিবেশ কর্মীসহ সবার দায়িত্ব এটা। সরকারের দায়িত্ব বেশি। কিন্তু আমরা আমাদের দায়িত্বটুকুও পালন করি না।Google translation:Whether water was withdrawn from Sikkim or not, the remaining water they got was used through the Teesta Barrage project. Expanding this project will create a great uncertainty in getting what little water Bangladesh would get, especially during the dry season.Abdullah Al AminSunday March 12, 2023 03:30 PM Last Updated: Sunday March 12, 2023 03:38 PMDhaka University Law Department Professor Dr. Asif Nazrul's PhD. International river law expert. Asif Nazrul's acclaimed book '"Sharing" Ganges Water: Indo-Bangladesh Treaties and International Law' was published this year by UPL.Many of his scholarly writings on international river law have appeared in world-renowned publications.Recently the West Bengal Government has taken the initiative of digging 2 more canals under the Teesta Barrage Project. The Indian media published the news saying that it is worrying for Bangladesh. Why is it worrying for Bangladesh, what to do?The Daily Star spoke about the matter, professor Dr. International river law expert. With Asif Nazrul.Professor Dr. Asif Nazrul: The construction of 2 canals and the expansion of the Teesta barrage by West Bengal to make more use of Teesta water is definitely a matter of concern for Bangladesh. We are already very concerned about Teesta water. Because we do not get water from this river.Most of the Teesta River's water is withdrawn from Sikkim far upstream and used for various projects including hydroelectricity. There is a kind of tension between West Bengal and Sikkim regarding this. The Sikkim government repeatedly tries to say that it is a 'run of the river' project and hence no withdrawal of water. But West Bengal has always tried to say that despite the 'Run of the River' project, water is withdrawn for irrigation and other purposes. West Bengal media has repeatedly reported that West Bengal is getting less water due to Sikkim.Whether water was withdrawn from Sikkim or not, the remaining water they got was used through the Teesta Barrage project. Expanding this project will create a great uncertainty in getting what little water Bangladesh would get, especially during the dry season.The reason for the lack of Teesta water should be found out. Even after withdrawing water from upstream, I cannot say that there is no water in Teesta.Asif Nazrul: This issue cannot be seen as Bangladesh vs West Bengal. Objections should be raised to the Government of India. When this was discussed, a campaign was launched from both India and Bangladesh that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not doing the Teesta Agreement and the Indian government has nothing to do here.It is a misconception and these words have been fed to Bangladeshi media to deliberately create confusion, they have also eaten it. As I specifically wrote in my research book, a state government cannot dam an international river at will. Because international affairs are under the jurisdiction of the Government of India. Not only this, the central government has scope to play a role in the rivers that flow over several states of India.So it is not Bangladesh's business to see what their state is saying for the Teesta Agreement.Asif Nazrul: I find it hard to believe that he can say such things as the head of the river protection commission of a sovereign state. Why is there no Teesta water? Even as the chairman of the River Protection Commission, he does not know why?The reason for the lack of Teesta water should be found out. Even after withdrawing water from upstream, I cannot say that there is no water in Teesta.The problem is that the people in various positions in the government talk as if they are not the government of Bangladesh, they seem to be looking after the interests of the government of India. I consider this statement of the Chairman of the River Protection Commission to be treasonous. After this statement he has no moral right to be in this position. He should speak for the sake of Bangladesh.West Bengal or India will see the advantage of Bangladesh for 2 reasons. One is if there is a law for it and the other is if there is a government in the country to enforce the claim according to that law.Asif Nazrul: It is not that there is no water in Teesta. Ground water is also recharged. The West Bengal part of the Teesta has a lot of water in some places. Where water is withdrawn, there is less water at the bottom.I don't know what the Chairman of the River Protection Commission said. He may have meant that the Teesta has very little water in West Bengal during the dry season.The question here is, even if it is very little, if everything goes to West Bengal then what do I get?Asif Nazrul: West Bengal or India will see the advantage of Bangladesh for 2 reasons. One is if there is a law for it and the other is if there is a government in the country to enforce the claim according to that law.There are laws about this. In an article of the Ganga Treaty, the waters of all other rivers shall be shared on the basis of equity, fairness and equity without prejudice. If this is the case, then one country will take all, it does not happen. There is talk of partition between 2 countries. Partition between West Bengal, Sikkim or any other state was not mentioned.If the Ganga Treaty is accepted, according to one of its clauses, Bangladesh and India will have to negotiate the total amount of water in all the stretches of Teesta river and make an equitable sharing. Or we have to make a basin-based agreement as per the 2011 Basin Accord.India will take all of the water from the river, Bangladesh will get nothing, this is a complete violation of international law and even the Ganga Treaty.Since the government has taken an aggressively pro-India stance, there is a reluctance, willingly or unwillingly, among media and civil society representatives to say or write anything that might displease India or raise questions about this government's relationship with India. I think it is against the interest of the country.Asif Nazrul: First of all, the chances of this deal are very low. Because this government is dependent on India to stay in power. As a result, their bargaining power with India is very weak. I do not believe that this government will demand the implementation of the Teesta accord with a loud voice, relying on India instead of the people.If it is assumed that there will be an agreement, then the crisis will be to implement it.But you can demand implementation only when you have a contract. According to that agreement there will be legal pressure.A project is not implemented overnight. It will take time. If the Teesta agreement is initiated now, it is possible to change the West Bengal project. They can go in any alternative way.Asif Nazrul: Since the government has taken an aggressively pro-India stance, there is a reluctance, willingly or unwillingly, among representatives of the media and civil society to say or write anything that might displease India or raise questions about this government's relationship with India. I think it is against the interest of the country.If the government is not aware of this, then it is a proof of the extreme inefficiency of the government. And if the government does not say anything knowingly, then it is very unpatriotic act.I am not at all surprised when this government shows incompetence or lack of patriotism. Because, they have no accountability. This is what happens to a government without accountability.Asif Nazrul: Adani deal is big treason deal. How many people are talking about it? Our economists, representatives of civil society, has anyone spoken? Did they talk about the Teesta Treaty? Most of the time they don't talk. It seems surprising to me.It is the responsibility of everyone including the government, opposition political parties, civil society, international law experts, human rights activists, environmental activists. The government has more responsibility. But we do not fulfill our responsibility.