NOT slur for Imran but the entire nation and society

The ruler's statement represents the whole society. When a leader lacks foresight and maturity in thinking, then the state and nation suffer from the consequences. Imran Khan's interview with the Western media is now igniting a debate.



Indeed, it has been unfortunate that the interview was cut short by the producer, but didn't Imran Khan know what might be the purpose of the Western media for his interview? Didn't Imran Khan know that the western media would cut the interview and present the parts which suit them? Was Pakistan's media not there if Imran wants to deliver any message to Pakistanis and the entire world?



The interview was done and released by the Western media, and they achieved what they wanted but Imran and the nation have achieved total contempt disrespect of our society. Imran is now trying to clarify what he wanted to say about women’s coverup dress, but the damage has already accomplished by his unnecessary interview? This interview has not only disgraced Imran Khan but also made Pakistan and its society shamed all over the world.



I wish our political leaders had some wisdom about Islam, Pakistan, and our culture. I wish may Allah give Pakistan a leader if not like Muhammad Ali Jinnah but at least the consciousness for his nation.



Syed Atiq Al Hassan