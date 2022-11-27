What's new

Not only Japan but like-minded others also hope for free elections in Bangladesh

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
15,012
0
16,322
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
mybangla24.com

Daily Manabzamin Bangladesh Newspaper

Daily Manabzamin (দৈনিক মানবজমিন) is a tabloid Bangla Newspaper of Bangladesh. Read all the latest entertainment, sports and politics news 24/7 live online.
mybangla24.com mybangla24.com

Not only Japan but like-minded others also hope for free elections in Bangladesh
Staff reporter
28 November 2022, Monday

Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Ito Naoki believes that the upcoming national elections of Bangladesh will be more transparent and participatory than the past. According to him, a good election is possible if the government and the Election Commission are sincere.

Not only Japan, like-minded countries also have the same idea about the upcoming elections. The Japanese ambassador said this in an interview broadcast on a private television yesterday. Ito Naoki was the subject of a lot of discussion when he talked about the 2018 election in a recent event.

Referring to his firm position in that speech, the ambassador said, not only me, but all those who are of the same mind hope that the upcoming elections in Bangladesh will be transparent and participatory. We think that if the government and the Election Commission all work together, the next election will be better than the last election.

At that time, the ambassador said that the Prime Minister's visit to Japan was postponed, and he hoped that the visit would take place as soon as possible. Although recently, due to the turbulent internal politics of the country, the visit is not taking place at the scheduled time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said. AK Abdul Momen. In this regard, the Japanese ambassador said that the two countries will benefit from the visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

we are working In any case, it will be soon we hope. Our friendship will deepen. Will move from bilateral to strategic level. Our relationship will go a long way in promoting peace, security in the Indo-Pacific region. Hoping to take our relationship to a unique height. Our two countries have ample opportunities to work towards development through friendship, partnership and cooperation.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Never heard of police stuffing ballot boxes on night before polls: Japan ambassador
Replies
4
Views
228
bluesky
B
D
'Japan wants to supply radar and other military hardware to Bangladesh'
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
The United States wants the people of Bangladesh to elect their leaders freely
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
3K
bluesky
B
B
Japan “keen to join” 2nd Padma Bridge construction efforts: Ambassador
Replies
8
Views
725
bluesky
B
B
‘Solutions to Rohingya crisis needed for free and open Indo-Pacific’ Says Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom