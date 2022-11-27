Daily Manabzamin Bangladesh Newspaper Daily Manabzamin (দৈনিক মানবজমিন) is a tabloid Bangla Newspaper of Bangladesh. Read all the latest entertainment, sports and politics news 24/7 live online.

Not only Japan but like-minded others also hope for free elections in Bangladesh

Staff reporter28 November 2022, MondayJapanese Ambassador to Dhaka Ito Naoki believes that the upcoming national elections of Bangladesh will be more transparent and participatory than the past. According to him, a good election is possible if the government and the Election Commission are sincere.Not only Japan, like-minded countries also have the same idea about the upcoming elections. The Japanese ambassador said this in an interview broadcast on a private television yesterday. Ito Naoki was the subject of a lot of discussion when he talked about the 2018 election in a recent event.Referring to his firm position in that speech, the ambassador said, not only me, but all those who are of the same mind hope that the upcoming elections in Bangladesh will be transparent and participatory. We think that if the government and the Election Commission all work together, the next election will be better than the last election.At that time, the ambassador said that the Prime Minister's visit to Japan was postponed, and he hoped that the visit would take place as soon as possible. Although recently, due to the turbulent internal politics of the country, the visit is not taking place at the scheduled time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said. AK Abdul Momen. In this regard, the Japanese ambassador said that the two countries will benefit from the visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.we are working In any case, it will be soon we hope. Our friendship will deepen. Will move from bilateral to strategic level. Our relationship will go a long way in promoting peace, security in the Indo-Pacific region. Hoping to take our relationship to a unique height. Our two countries have ample opportunities to work towards development through friendship, partnership and cooperation.