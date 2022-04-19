Not many countries can respond to the US as India does: Lavrov

here is the videoIn an exclusive interview with India Today, Sergey Lavrov said, “and a real patriot of his country when he said “we will be taking the decision for our country on the basis of what India believes it needs for its development for its security". Not too many countries can say something like this.”Talking about the India-Russia relationship, Sergey Lavrov said, “India is our very, very old friend. We called our relationship a long ago as ‘strategic partnership’. Then about 20 years ago, India said why don’t we call it ‘ privileged strategic partnership’? And sometimes later, India said let’s call it an ‘especially privileged strategic partnership’. This is a unique description of any bilateral relationship."