Not like Libya and Azerbaijan | Turkish government prepares to move Syrian-backed factions mercenaries to Afghanistan

Turkish intelligence will recruit those mercenaries via Turkish security companies with official contracts. It is worth noting that the process would start in September under the supervision of the Turkish intelligence

the Turkish side wants to play with the international law by registering those mercenaries as working in security companies to legalize their presence in Kabul

those mercenaries wouldn’t take part in any military operation against Taliban

Not like Libya and Azerbaijan | Turkish government prepares to move Syrian-backed factions mercenaries to Afghanistan • The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights SOHR activists have reported a deal reached between the Turkish intelligence and leaders of its Syrian factions leasers either in Afrin or other areas under the control of the Turkish forces in Syria to move them to Afghanistan in Kabul, likewise similar transferring process to Libya and...

SOHR activists have reported a deal reached between the Turkish intelligence and leaders of its Syrian factions leasers either in Afrin or other areas under the control of the Turkish forces in Syria to move them to Afghanistan in Kabul, likewise similar transferring process to Libya and Nagorno.However, the process would be different this time as thebecause the Syrian faction’s members don’t trust their leaders. The main task of those mercenaries will be protecting Kabul airport, governmental institutions and headquarters and the international forces.The sources added thatto preserve a good image in front of the international society.On the other hand,and they will work with monthly salaries varied from 2,000 to 3,000 US dollars. But, the issue of transferring the mercenaries to Kabul is still under consideration till the moment and hasn’t reached the level of execution or even preparation.