What's new

Not just Kamala Harris, US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives in India

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,261
-1
6,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Not just Kamala Harris, US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives in India
US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives living in India though no Biden from Mumbai has 'surfaced' yet.
Not just Kamala Harris, US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives in India

Share:
Written By:

Zee Media Bureau
Edited By:

Namrata Agarwal
Updated:
Nov 08, 2020, 21:59 PM IST

Highlights
  1. US President-elect Joe Biden has claimed there are five Bidens in Mumbai.
  2. His 'great, great, great, great, great grandfather' had settled in India, several decades ago.
  3. It is not clear if Joe Biden managed to contact his kin in India.
Mumbai: US President-elect Joe Biden during his trip to India in 2013 had told an audience that he has some distant relatives living in Mumbai.
Joe Biden reiterated his claim again two years later at an event in Washington, he said there are five Bidens living in Mumbai. The 77-year-old Democrat is set to take oath as the 46th US President in just over two months, and nobody in Mumbai has turned up to claim that he is a relative of Joe Biden.


Joe Biden recounted that some decades ago, soon after becoming a senator, he had received a letter from someone in Mumbai by the last name of Biden. It was then that he learned of his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" who had worked in the East India Company.



"There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," Biden had said. In 2013, when Biden travelled to Mumbai on his maiden vice presidential trip to India, he spoke about this letter he received when he became the senator for the first time several decades ago.


zeenews.india.com

Not just Kamala Harris, US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives in India

US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives living in India though no Biden from Mumbai has 'surfaced' yet.
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com


----------------


USA is ruled by India, Modi's responsibility increased.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Not just Kamala, Biden too has Indian link - Times of India

US News: I may have relatives in India,” US President-elect Joseph Biden had declared on his maiden visit to Mumbai in 2013, when VP-elect Kamala Harris’s Tami
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Taimoor Khan
What the West Needs From Modi
Replies
0
Views
133
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top