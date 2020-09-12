Not just Kamala Harris, US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives in India

US President-elect Joe Biden has claimed there are five Bidens in Mumbai. His 'great, great, great, great, great grandfather' had settled in India, several decades ago. It is not clear if Joe Biden managed to contact his kin in India.

US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives living in India though no Biden from Mumbai has 'surfaced' yet.Share:Written By:Edited By:Updated:Nov 08, 2020, 21:59 PM ISTMumbai: US President-elect Joe Biden during his trip to India in 2013 had told an audience that he has some distant relatives living in Mumbai.Joe Biden reiterated his claim again two years later at an event in Washington, he said there are five Bidens living in Mumbai. The 77-year-old Democrat is set to take oath as the 46th US President in just over two months, and nobody in Mumbai has turned up to claim that he is a relative of Joe Biden.Joe Biden recounted that some decades ago, soon after becoming a senator, he had received a letter from someone in Mumbai by the last name of Biden. It was then that he learned of his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" who had worked in the East India Company."There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," Biden had said. In 2013, when Biden travelled to Mumbai on his maiden vice presidential trip to India, he spoke about this letter he received when he became the senator for the first time several decades ago.