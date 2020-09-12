undercover JIX
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 6, 2008
- 7,261
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Not just Kamala Harris, US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives in India
US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives living in India though no Biden from Mumbai has 'surfaced' yet.
Share:
Written By:
Zee Media Bureau
Edited By:
Namrata Agarwal
Updated:
Nov 08, 2020, 21:59 PM IST
Highlights
Joe Biden reiterated his claim again two years later at an event in Washington, he said there are five Bidens living in Mumbai. The 77-year-old Democrat is set to take oath as the 46th US President in just over two months, and nobody in Mumbai has turned up to claim that he is a relative of Joe Biden.
Joe Biden recounted that some decades ago, soon after becoming a senator, he had received a letter from someone in Mumbai by the last name of Biden. It was then that he learned of his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" who had worked in the East India Company.
"There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," Biden had said. In 2013, when Biden travelled to Mumbai on his maiden vice presidential trip to India, he spoke about this letter he received when he became the senator for the first time several decades ago.
----------------
USA is ruled by India, Modi's responsibility increased.
US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives living in India though no Biden from Mumbai has 'surfaced' yet.
Share:
Written By:
Zee Media Bureau
Edited By:
Namrata Agarwal
Updated:
Nov 08, 2020, 21:59 PM IST
Highlights
- US President-elect Joe Biden has claimed there are five Bidens in Mumbai.
- His 'great, great, great, great, great grandfather' had settled in India, several decades ago.
- It is not clear if Joe Biden managed to contact his kin in India.
Joe Biden reiterated his claim again two years later at an event in Washington, he said there are five Bidens living in Mumbai. The 77-year-old Democrat is set to take oath as the 46th US President in just over two months, and nobody in Mumbai has turned up to claim that he is a relative of Joe Biden.
Joe Biden recounted that some decades ago, soon after becoming a senator, he had received a letter from someone in Mumbai by the last name of Biden. It was then that he learned of his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" who had worked in the East India Company.
"There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," Biden had said. In 2013, when Biden travelled to Mumbai on his maiden vice presidential trip to India, he spoke about this letter he received when he became the senator for the first time several decades ago.
Not just Kamala Harris, US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives in India
US President-elect Joe Biden too has relatives living in India though no Biden from Mumbai has 'surfaced' yet.
zeenews.india.com
----------------
USA is ruled by India, Modi's responsibility increased.
Not just Kamala, Biden too has Indian link - Times of India
US News: I may have relatives in India,” US President-elect Joseph Biden had declared on his maiden visit to Mumbai in 2013, when VP-elect Kamala Harris’s Tami
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Last edited: