Not just bob and vagin pics

Suriya

Jul 23, 2017
Everytime a story involving a man from Indian security forces getting honey trapped by pakistani intel appears in
Indian media, pakistani members celebrate, they also make juvenile jokes about how lustful Indian men fall for few pics of bob and vagin sent by pot bellied ISI staff from Pindi, it's as if to negate the sordid and complex tactis that entails in every successful case of 'honey trap. That these are actual pakistan women who are interacting as well as luring these India men with sexual advances. And that they develop a sort of relatiownship over long term period that goes beyond merely few pics of bob and vagin and not exactly sitting across the other side of the border in form a moustahced ISI hack.

A real story of an DRDL lab engineer who was honey-trapped by ISI after he got a friend request on Facebook from one Natasha Rao from Bengaluru(of course fictitious) to his Facebook account and remained in touch with her for next two years.


According to the police, after working with a private company for two years on a DRDL project, Reddy approached DRDL and joined as a contractual employee in the ANSP project in 2020. He had mentioned on his Facebook profile that he was working for DRDL. The accused had been in regular touch with Natasha Rao, aka Simran Chopra aka Omisha Addii, for nearly two years over which he shared crucial information after falling for a honeytrap. He had reportedly shared photos and documents regarding missile development programmes at RCI over his Facebook communication with the suspected ISI handler, the police added.


“In March 2020, the accused Mallikarjuna Reddy got a friend request on Facebook from one Natasha Rao to his Facebook account user name XXXX and mail ID xxxxx@gmail.com. He accepted her request and she introduced herself as an employee of the UK Defence Journal and engaged in publishing works. She revealed that earlier she used to stay in Bengaluru, India. Her father worked in the Indian Air Force and later shifted to the UK. She inquired about his profession, location of work & Company. During his conversation with Natasha Rao, the accused shared confidential information. Further, the accused has also shared his bank account number to Natasha Rao and he was in contact with her till December 2021,” the statement informed.




DRDO lab engineer held for sharing information on India’s missile programme with ‘Pakistani spy’

The accused reported shared photos and documents regarding missile development programmes with a suspected Pakistani spy, who posed as a woman working with a UK-based defence journal, the police said.
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
So he didn't even get to see bob and vagina,he just gave information to her just like that.
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

Oct 16, 2020
I thank them for their service :pakistan:
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Yaar it's a group of Pakistani ISI agents in a room laughing their heads off as they send a few **** hub pictures and watch Indian military officials give up everything in desperation
 
M

mangochutney

May 31, 2022
It’s not hard with Indians

914771A7-C561-4364-853D-058AEFA12FF5.png



Indians will wait & wait for “ Bob & vagene “ pics ..

So much so that ...... 😁

96F9A1AC-9C0B-4E14-BD07-33C730362B4C.jpeg


They really get infatuated does the Indian , He will go to any lengths
02299FBD-9674-421F-A14A-D7038C5DDFEC.gif


And finally ..

1912DF45-537F-4427-B605-542FEA354D31.jpeg


😂🤣 Too easy .
 
hembo

hembo

Feb 6, 2009
Just lame excuses for sexually frustrated perverts.. If its a matter of national security, he should NEVER have discussed or shared with ANYONE, even his if they were his parents or wife or a potential sexual partner.. PERIOD.
 
S

Suriya

Jul 23, 2017
Yah, u wish.

But in reality, it involves sex chat with video sharing by real pakistan women engaged in honey trapping India men. How do u feel about that?

1658993951391.png

Mishra said that the accused jawan was interrogated by various intelligence agencies at the Joint Inquiry Center, Jaipur. During interrogation, he said that he is in the Indian Army since 2018 and was in touch with female Pak agents via WhatsApp chat and WhatsApp audio and video calling for a long time.

Mishra further said that one Gurnur Kaur alias Ankita identified herself as a resident of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh and said that she was working in the Military Engineering Service there. Another girl introduced herself as Nisha to him and said that she was working with the Military Nursing Service.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
Some words describe their own intent very well. 'Honey trap' is one of them. Whenever I read this word, my mind immediately conjures a picture of a middle aged man lying in bed with a velvet towel around his private parts, being fed grapes by a pretty woman, only to be interrupted by brawny men tearing down the bedroom door. Beautiful word.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
Thing with indian men is that if a woman, especially a non-indian woman is EVEN remotely polite to them, they fall madly, obsessively in love with them and will do EXACTLY what they tell them to do........... :disagree:
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
What kind of stupid statement is that? All's fair in love and war. Just train your troops that loose lips sink ships and to keep their dicks in their pants and you wont have a problem.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
Thing about indians is, that in terms of human physical attractiveness, they are by FAR at the bottom of the scale. indians are so physically repulsive and ugly that it cannot be measured. So it is not difficult for them to be sexually manipulated by non-indians.
 

