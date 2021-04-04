What's new

Not Indian But Punjabi Man Arrested For Passing Sensitive Information !

Punjabi man arrested for passing sensitive information about Indian Army to foreign intelligence agency
The accused conveyed details related to Indian Army personnel, Army movements, location of Army and BSF posts and bunkers on the outposts of India at India-Pakistan borders.


Published: 17th April 2021 07:38 PM | Last Updated: 17th April 2021 07:38 PM


NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly passing sensitive information about Army deployment to a foreign intelligence agency, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, they said.

"A highly motivated and radicalised man was arrested for passing sensitive information to foreign intelligence agency. He conveyed details related to Indian Army personnel, Army movements, location of Army and BSF posts and bunkers on the outposts of India at India-Pakistan borders," a senior police officer said.


The money routed through hawala channels was used for funding the espionage operation, he said.

Further details are awaited.
 
God knows how many ISI agents are operating in India right now. I wouldn't be surprised if Yogi is one of them, considering how he has managed to keep the most populous state of India a backwards shithole worse than Sindh or Balochistan could ever dream of being.
 
