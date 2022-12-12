What's new

‘Not in keeping with brotherly ties’: FO condemns ‘unprovoked’ shelling by Afghan forces in Chaman

• ISPR says ‘measured response’ given to uncalled-for aggression, which injured 16
• Kandahar official says one security man killed, 13 injured on Afghan side
• FO says such incidents not ‘in keeping with brotherly ties’
• Border crossing closed for a few hours

QUETTA: At least seven people lost their lives and 16 others suffered injuries on Sunday in Chaman, which came under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistani troops retaliated against the “unprovoked and indiscriminate” fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, without giving details of any losses on the other side.

The ISPR described the incident as “uncalled-for aggression” and said Pakistani troops had given a “befitting” but “measured response” and avoided targeting civilians on the other side.

It said Pakistani authorities had approached their counterparts in Kabul to highlight the “severity” of the situation, demanding strict action to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

The Foreign Office condemned the shelling, saying “such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries”.

“The Afghan authorities have been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible,” it said in a statement. The FO said authorities in both countries remained in contact to ensure there was no escalation of the situation.

The busy Afghan border crossing at Chaman, used for trade and transit, was closed for a few hours before reopening, officials said. The crossing was closed for several days last month after similar violence.

Officials said the exchange of fire took place between Pakistani and Afghan troops when some people from the other side tried to cut a fence near the border village of Lala Mohammad, which resulted in the closing of the Friendship Gate at the Chaman border crossing. However, after half an hour, the border was reopened for traffic and pedestrians.

A little later, Afghan forces started firing between Shoukat and Ilyas Pakistani border posts, prompting a response from Pakistani troops, officials said, adding that Afghan troops then started using artillery and mortar shells, targeting civilian settlements.






Some mortar shells landed on a road leading to the border area and the Nato market.

In Afghanistan, however, a spokesman for Kandahar’s governor, Ataullah Zaid, appeared to link the clashes with the construction of new checkpoints on the Afghan side of the border, the AP news agency reported.

Incident ‘accidental’

Videos received from Chaman city showed a cloud of dust after a shell fell on the border road near the city, according to the BBC Urdu service.

A person could be heard saying the mortar had just landed. In another video, a person named Ghousullah was saying that five shells had landed. He said one of them fell on the hotel in which three people were killed. One shell fell on the shop in which people must have been injured while two shells fell in the garden.

Zahid Saleem, additional chief secretary for Balochistan’s home and tribal affairs, told Dawn that an emergency had been declared in Chaman and Quetta hospitals.

Dr Rasheed Tareen, deputy medical superintendent at the Chaman district hospital, told Dawn the hospital had received six bodies that received splinters of mortars and artillery shells. Of the injured, seven were in critical condition, he said, adding: “We are referring the critically wounded to Quetta.”

As for casualties on the Afghan side, the ISPR statement was silent, and so was Afghan official Noor Ahmad, who spoke to Reuters from Kandahar, the province on the Afghan side of the border.

Mr Ahmad said the incident was “accidental” and the situation had returned to normal after the two sides had a meeting.

However, Mr Zaid, the Kandahar governor’s spokesman, told local media in Chaman by phone that one Afghan security man was killed and 13 people were injured, including 10 soldiers and three civilians.

Officials condemn attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed concern over the incident. “I hope the federal government will ensure an immediate and effective solution to this problem at the diplomatic level.”

He ordered the district administration of Chaman to provide full support to the people affected.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack and requested the Balochistan government to provide full support and assistance to the affected citizens.

“Details are being collected regarding the tragic incident that took place on the Pak-Afghan Chaman border,” he said on Twitter, adding that news about the deaths of Pakistani citizens was “extremely painful and saddening”.


Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the “unprovoked shelling” was a “shameful act”.

“Pakistani forces took the best action by not targeting the Afghan civilian population as part of retaliatory action,” he tweeted. “The Afghan government should bring the reasons for the attack forward and bring those responsible for the tragedy to justice.”


PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack and regretted the loss of lives. “The peaceful policy of the Pakistan Army in the region should not be considered a weakness,” he warned.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI had been drawing attention to the “deterioration of relations with Afghanistan” for several months, adding that the incident was only further evidence about that.

Condemning the incident, he questioned who was responsible for the state of relations with Afghanistan and the rise in terrorism.


Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2022
Listening that BS of Pakistani side esp Dangar DJ bakwaas from last 3 yrs bas abhe nikaal rahay hain unko ub nikaal rahay hain my foot befitting reply pata nahi kia kia bakwaas .:: thrse guys are non-serious… busy in political engineering nothing else… highly incompetent and clueless
 
Pakistan army ki aukaat bus yahan tak he ha. Phela mugha hirani hoti tha kah aik rag tag militia kaisa humera borders per attack ker leti ha with impunity? Lakin abb nahi hoti. Coz dosri side per phela aik Haji tha, abb Hafiz, dono ki priorities he Kuch or thin or hain.
 
Attack from outside response become measuted because external forces can chew them whole, only within country they unleash full force on people.
 
All reinforcements which were being sent to the western border should have been blasted with TB-2s.

Letting yourself be disrespected like this is a new low by lumber 1, no shame
 
How many times we heard

“Measured response”
“Befitting reply”
“Both sides Negotiating”
“Border closed few hrs only”

Even this befitting response…..it only kills 1 there while we have over 25 casualties.

Lakh di lanat on such fittay munh response, and khassi speech by stupid foreign office.

Seems PA has truly become beghairat and darpok, extreme disappointment that proper badla b lenay k qabil na rahay……

All injured had to shift to quetta, even no proper hospitals in chaman. What a sad state of affairs
 
Your thread was trash recently bro and you are overreacting for no reasons.. No sane Pakistani would say such things about our afghan brethens.

Afghanistan has a great value for us that can't be understood by laymen like you believe me Afghanistan is important for our greater security and economic connectivity..

Also the Afghan leadership support Pakistan stability and they have publically condemned TTP for causing unnecessary disruption. IEA want a prosper Pakistan not the other way around..

The IEA Afghan elite support Pakistan's territorial integrity and Pakistan's right to exist as brotherly nation. IEA leadership is nothing like the past gov'ts of Afghanistan they are wise and pragmatic.

Accidental gunshoots by individual's on the ground shouldn't be intepreted as if Kabul attacked etc etc or jump the gun because every individual joe can fire from both sides even a random civilian joe..

There is no anti-pakistani political sentiment in IEA today like there was previously with the ANA gov't.. There were people like Amrullah Salah saying in everyday interview nuke Pakistan in the gov't of the previous regime..
 
Jinke ghar walay marray hain, unko ye bat samjhao ja kay, lets see if they agree to that.
 
Afghanistan is a net liability for Pakistan.

We’ll have to deal with khwariji dogs aka Taliban the same way we are dealing with TTP.

What they bring to Pakistan is extremism and an ideology that is not compatible with civilized world.
 
lol. Pakistan and the Islamic emirate will never fight against each other.. Not even sure you are pakistani but whatever rocks your boat.. Just stop day-dreaming..
 
Aren't Talibaan your friend? Aren't Taliban mentored by you?

Where are Pakistani who were jumping up and down and telling how successful was Pakistan's foreign policy by kicking USA and India out of Afghanistan?
 

