‘Not in keeping with brotherly ties’: FO condemns ‘unprovoked’ shelling by Afghan forces in Chaman

Bleek said: All reinforcements which were being sent to the western border should have been blasted with TB-2s.



Letting yourself be disrespected like this is a new low by lumber 1, no shame Click to expand...

Your thread was trash recently bro and you are overreacting for no reasons.. No sane Pakistani would say such things about our afghan brethens.Afghanistan has a great value for us that can't be understood by laymen like you believe me Afghanistan is important for our greater security and economic connectivity..Also the Afghan leadership support Pakistan stability and they have publically condemned TTP for causing unnecessary disruption. IEA want a prosper Pakistan not the other way around..The IEA Afghan elite support Pakistan's territorial integrity and Pakistan's right to exist as brotherly nation. IEA leadership is nothing like the past gov'ts of Afghanistan they are wise and pragmatic.Accidental gunshoots by individual's on the ground shouldn't be intepreted as if Kabul attacked etc etc or jump the gun because every individual joe can fire from both sides even a random civilian joe..There is no anti-pakistani political sentiment in IEA today like there was previously with the ANA gov't.. There were people like Amrullah Salah saying in everyday interview nuke Pakistan in the gov't of the previous regime..