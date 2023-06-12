Not by Man: The Oldest Known Burial Site in The World Was Not Made by Our Species

The Oldest Known Burial Site in The World Was Not Made by Our Species Paleontologists in South Africa said Monday they have found the oldest known burial site in the world, containing remains of a small-brained distant relative of humans previously thought incapable of complex behaviour.



Skull of Homo naledi. (Luca Sola/AFP)

Paleontologists in South Africa said Monday they have found the oldest known burial site in the world, containing remains of a small-brained distant relative of humans previously thought incapable of complex behaviour.

Brain size​