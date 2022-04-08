What's new

Not before October...what is the deal?

So many analysts on TV programs are mentioning that the problem is "October" and someone does not want any elections before that.

So what is the deal about it? If I think of October the one thing that comes to my mind is that the current COAS will retire and the new one will be appointed. Same perhaps with the spy chief.

But what difference is it gonna make if, say, elections are held in July or August?

Or is it someone else will retire in October and hence could not be appointed after that?

Does someone has insight?
 
So many analysts on TV programs are mentioning that the problem is "October" and someone does not want any elections before that.

So what is the deal about it? If I think of October the one thing that comes to my mind is that the current COAS will retire and the new one will be appointed. Same perhaps with the spy chief.

But what difference is it gonna make if, say, elections are held in July or August?

Or is it someone else will retire in October then and therefore could not be appointed after that?

Does someone has insight?
Bajwa is retiring by the end of November and notification of new COAF can be announced by early November or late Oct. Bajwa wants to have extension or wants his guy to be next COAS who can work for both USA and this corrupt mafia.
 
Bajwa is retiring by the end of November and notification of new COAF can be announced by early November or late Oct. Bajwa wants to have extension or wants his guy to be next COAS who can work for both USA and this corrupt mafia.
I dont think he wants extension.
Once scenario could be that IK has a favorite which does not suit well with some other "candidates" or opposition or the external players.
 

