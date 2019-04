‘Not aware’: Pentagon on Pak F-16 count after Feb aerial dogfight with IAF

The US government’s position appears to be in line with India, which in the backdrop of the attack, has reaffirmed its account of the downing of the Pakistani F-16, citing “electronic signature” as evidence.



https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...ht-with-iaf/story-Rw4gSknuuSBnMc2EyYe62H.html

This s latest. Pentagon does not know if there was indeed F16 inventory takenPAF is smart. They used Jordan F16 for Balakot operation.