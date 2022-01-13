Not averse to demilitarisation of Siachen if Pak meets pre-condition: Army chief

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:

Army Chief General Naravane draws Eastern Ladakh parallel to Siachen

Army Chief General Naravane draws Eastern Ladakh parallel to Siachen Responding to a question by ET on the eve of Army Day, General Naravane said that any demilitarisation of the world's highest battlefield would be conditional on Pakistan recognising the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL), the current border that Indian troops are holding on the glacier.

SIPRA said: Lagta hae, kay iss "Band Master" ki full phati parhi hae. Click to expand...

china have tighten these fascists scums from balls now they want to de-escalation with pakistan to avoid two fronts .they want seperate pakistan and get some releief . since china how beaten them you have seen LOC is calm . they will come back once china release them its time for pakistan to act .