Not an inch of India's territory is with China: Army Chief General Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane | Not an inch of India's territory is with China: Army Chief General MM Naravane | India News Naravane said that not a bullet has been fired along the LoC in March, thanks to the ceasefire agreement between Indian and Pakistan armies.

Updated Mar 25, 2021 | 15:13 ISTPhoto Credit: Times NowArmy Chief General MM Naravane at the India Economic ConclaveArmy Chief General MM Naravane, on Thursday, assured that not an inch of India's territory is with China. In an interview with Rahul Shivshankar, Editor-in-Chief, Times Now, at the India Economic Conclave, Naravane said that despite the end of the standoff along the Pangong Tso, certain areas exist, which will have to be negotiated with China."We want a secure environment if we want to prosper as a nation ... Indian Army is for Indians and we will never let you down," Naravane assured while hoping that China will abide by the clauses that guide the agreement between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).