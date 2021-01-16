What's new

Not an inch of India's territory is with China: Army Chief General Naravane

Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2018
1,320
-3
496
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375134595859894273

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375044289206444035

Not an inch of India's territory is with China: Army Chief General Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane at the India Economic Conclave
Times Now Bureau
Updated Mar 25, 2021 | 15:13 IST

Army Chief General MM Naravane at the India Economic Conclave

Photo Credit:&nbspTimes Now
Army Chief General MM Naravane at the India Economic Conclave
New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, on Thursday, assured that not an inch of India's territory is with China. In an interview with Rahul Shivshankar, Editor-in-Chief, Times Now, at the India Economic Conclave, Naravane said that despite the end of the standoff along the Pangong Tso, certain areas exist, which will have to be negotiated with China.

On China
"We want a secure environment if we want to prosper as a nation ... Indian Army is for Indians and we will never let you down," Naravane assured while hoping that China will abide by the clauses that guide the agreement between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Army Chief General MM Naravane | Not an inch of India's territory is with China: Army Chief General MM Naravane | India News

Naravane said that not a bullet has been fired along the LoC in March, thanks to the ceasefire agreement between Indian and Pakistan armies.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
494
0
645
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Indian armed forces are now puppets of RSS and BJP, nobody take their words seriously except for brain dead Indians.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,117
-38
54,451
Country
China
Location
China
Tejas Spokesman said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375134595859894273

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375044289206444035

Not an inch of India's territory is with China: Army Chief General Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane at the India Economic Conclave
Times Now Bureau
Updated Mar 25, 2021 | 15:13 IST

Army Chief General MM Naravane at the India Economic Conclave

Photo Credit:&nbspTimes Now
Army Chief General MM Naravane at the India Economic Conclave
New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, on Thursday, assured that not an inch of India's territory is with China. In an interview with Rahul Shivshankar, Editor-in-Chief, Times Now, at the India Economic Conclave, Naravane said that despite the end of the standoff along the Pangong Tso, certain areas exist, which will have to be negotiated with China.

On China
"We want a secure environment if we want to prosper as a nation ... Indian Army is for Indians and we will never let you down," Naravane assured while hoping that China will abide by the clauses that guide the agreement between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Army Chief General MM Naravane | Not an inch of India's territory is with China: Army Chief General MM Naravane | India News

Naravane said that not a bullet has been fired along the LoC in March, thanks to the ceasefire agreement between Indian and Pakistan armies.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
Click to expand...
Another foolish post for exposing India as aggressor. So you mean India invaded China territories and then accuse China as aggression.

You cant expect to eat the whole pie and expect everybody to believe you. Make up your mind.

You want China to be painted as aggressor then you must loses land
You never lose an inch then you cannot expect China to be wrong in this tussle with India.

Typical India logic
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
4,947
0
11,766
Country
China
Location
United States
When Pakistan Army and PLA meet in New Delhi:

Not an inch of India's territory is with China and Pakistan. Oh yeah!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China is now the primary front, Army Chief General Naravane
2
Replies
18
Views
928
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Chakar The Great
How India Played into China's Hands on the Border Dispute
Replies
6
Views
421
Waqas
Waqas
Feng Leng
India underrates China's will to defend every inch of territory
Replies
6
Views
386
Pandora
Pandora
Patriot786b2
'Chinese are looking for a moment of weakness to teach India a lesson'
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
FairAndUnbiased
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Standing on Lost Ground :Pravin Sawhney
Replies
3
Views
371
kingQamaR
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom