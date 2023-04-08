What's new

Not a Single Unit of Honda Civic Sold during March 2023 in Pakistan

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,000
0
2,652
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This has to be an important milestone in the history of achievements of benevolent military Junta.
Congratulations to all Faujeets and PDM supports on this forum on this day.



FtLhKM6WIAANbsr



propakistani.pk

Not a Single Honda Civic Was Sold in Pakistan in March 2023

The troubles of the auto industry have resulted in car sales dropping off a cliff. According to a recent update from autojournal.pk, Honda Atlas Cars
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk


www.pakwheels.com

No Civic Assembled in March 2023 - PakWheels Blog

Honda Atlas is facing toughest time, as per the reports no civic is produced in last month and there is no sale either.
www.pakwheels.com www.pakwheels.com
 

