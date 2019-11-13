Not a single penny returned by Sharif & Zardari Families | Made a Fool out of Govt., NAB, Army & All

All this is going to deaf ears, no one returned any money to Pakistani Treasure.



Pay back 'looted' money and leave Pakistan: Imran Khan to Zardari and Sharif

Money launderers are being kept as VIPs. I have asked the law ministry to shift them to a jail where regular prisoners are kept."





"A plea bargain can be allowed and no foreign country can do anything. They (Sharif and Zardari) will have to pay the money," he said.

comprehensive plan is being devised including new legislation to control smuggling and money laundering," he said.

They need to return the country's money first then they can go anywhere, says ImranIslamabad:Khan did not reveal the names of the two countries but said they just conveyed him the message but did not press for Sharif's release."They told me that we will not interfere," said Khan, who was accompanied by the adviser on Finance, Hafeez Sheikh, and Federal Board of Revenue Chairman, Shabbar Zaidi.Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in the Panama Papers case.Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.In May, the apex court rejected Sharif's review petition seeking bail on medical grounds and permission to go abroad for medical treatment."The NRO will not be offered," he said, referring to a deal similar to the National Reconciliation Ordinance issued by former dictator Pervez Musharraf, under which cases against a large number of politicians and political workers were dropped.The prime miniser added, "Former president Zardari is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his role in three corruption cases.Khan also spoke about the economy and said that it would improve as the difficult time was over.Khan said his government had spent USD 10 billion on debt servicing on loans taken by the previous governments."A