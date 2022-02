‘Not a single Hindu woman come outside homes wearing religious symbols’: Islamists in Bangladesh issue threats while protesting ‘hijab ban’ in India​

Jamaat-e-Islami women in Pakistan extend support to hijabi girls in Karnataka​

Islamists in Bangladesh threaten Hindus while protesting ‘hijab ban’ in India Radical Muslims gathered in large numbers in Dhaka in Bangladesh to protest against 'Hijab ban' in Indian schools

19 February, 2022Islamists in Bangladesh protest in support of hijab, image via RuptlyAmidst the ongoing ‘Hijab row’ in Karnataka which has now spread to other states, Islamists have threatened Hindus living in Bangladesh with dire consequences if Muslim students are not allowed entry into Indian classrooms with Hijab.On Friday (February 18), radical Muslim mobs gathered in large numbers in Dhaka to protest against the ‘Hijab ban’ in Indian schools, reported They also protested against the rising price of commodities and large scale issuance of wine shop licences.In a video shared by a Bangladeshi Twitter user, a large group of Muslims could be seen marching on the streets with placards while raising anti-India slogans. “The conspiracy about stopping education of Muslim girls in India should be stopped,” read one placard.The mob, associated with the radical Islamist party Islami Andolan Bangladesh, also raised slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ while they rallied in support of the hijab on the streets of Dhaka. While threatening Hindus living in Bangladesh, an Islamist warned that life would become miserable for Hindu women in the country.“Not a single Bangladeshi Hindu woman come outside homes and walk on the street with a religious symbol like Shaka, Sindoor…,” he threatened. The Islamist received overwhelming support from the Muslim mob standing in his vicinity.Earlier on February 9 this year, thehad staged a protest in Dhaka against the refusal of permission to some female Muslim students to attend classes in hijab in Udupi town of Karnataka.A similar protest march was conducted by the Muslim women associated with thein Dhaka on February 10. “Wearing Hijab is a religious right of Muslim women,” read a banner carried by the Burqa-clad protestors.On February 10, 100s of Pakistani women, who are associated with Jamaat-e-Islami, rallied in support of the ‘right to wear hijab in schools’ of India. They held placards that read, “Hijab is our right”, “Modi Stop Terrorism” and “Why is the world silent on this extremism?”“We salute the courage and bravery of our Muslim daughter Muskan Khan. She chanted the slogan of ‘Allahu Akbar’. She declared that Muslims would not allow our values to be infringed under any circumstances,” remarked a JeI protestor.Another niqab-clad female protestor said, “We demand from the government of India, which has a secular constitution to allow Muslim citizens, women and girls, to live according to their culture and values.” One Jamaat-e-Islami agitator drew false equivalences with the Hindu way of life to claim that girls should be allowed to wear hijab in schools.Besides protests in Karachi, Islamists also burnt the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lahore city and demanded that Muslim girls be allowed to wear hijab to schools.