‘Not a single Hindu woman come outside homes wearing religious symbols’: Islamists in Bangladesh issue threats while protesting ‘hijab ban’ in India

Amidst the ongoing ‘Hijab row’ in Karnataka which has now spread to other states, Islamists have threatened Hindus living in Bangladesh with dire consequences if Muslim students are not allowed entry into Indian classrooms with Hijab.

On Friday (February 18), radical Muslim mobs gathered in large numbers in Dhaka to protest against the ‘Hijab ban’ in Indian schools, reported Ruptly. They also protested against the rising price of commodities and large scale issuance of wine shop licences.

In a video shared by a Bangladeshi Twitter user, a large group of Muslims could be seen marching on the streets with placards while raising anti-India slogans. “The conspiracy about stopping education of Muslim girls in India should be stopped,” read one placard.

The mob, associated with the radical Islamist party Islami Andolan Bangladesh, also raised slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ while they rallied in support of the hijab on the streets of Dhaka. While threatening Hindus living in Bangladesh, an Islamist warned that life would become miserable for Hindu women in the country.

“Not a single Bangladeshi Hindu woman come outside homes and walk on the street with a religious symbol like Shaka, Sindoor…,” he threatened. The Islamist received overwhelming support from the Muslim mob standing in his vicinity.

Earlier on February 9 this year, the Islami Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh had staged a protest in Dhaka against the refusal of permission to some female Muslim students to attend classes in hijab in Udupi town of Karnataka.

A similar protest march was conducted by the Muslim women associated with the Bangladeshi Islami Mahila Majlis in Dhaka on February 10. “Wearing Hijab is a religious right of Muslim women,” read a banner carried by the Burqa-clad protestors.

Jamaat-e-Islami women in Pakistan extend support to hijabi girls in Karnataka​

On February 10, 100s of Pakistani women, who are associated with Jamaat-e-Islami, rallied in support of the ‘right to wear hijab in schools’ of India. They held placards that read, “Hijab is our right”, “Modi Stop Terrorism” and “Why is the world silent on this extremism?”


“We salute the courage and bravery of our Muslim daughter Muskan Khan. She chanted the slogan of ‘Allahu Akbar’. She declared that Muslims would not allow our values to be infringed under any circumstances,” remarked a JeI protestor.

Another niqab-clad female protestor said, “We demand from the government of India, which has a secular constitution to allow Muslim citizens, women and girls, to live according to their culture and values.” One Jamaat-e-Islami agitator drew false equivalences with the Hindu way of life to claim that girls should be allowed to wear hijab in schools.

Besides protests in Karachi, Islamists also burnt the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lahore city and demanded that Muslim girls be allowed to wear hijab to schools.

India need to act to protect minorities in bengladesh..please send troops
 
Here comes the tit for tat the Hindutva fanatics were hopping for....

Unfortunately, only the innocent get trampled in the mayhem...
 
Because partition didn't occur properly, south Asia is a communal disaster

With India at the top of the list of communal shitholes, because the populations didn't separate enough

Bangladesh can also thank us for the Hindu culling in 71, that ensured Bangladesh was a Muslim state as per partition
 
Because partition didn't occur properly, south Asia is a communal disaster

With India at the top of the list of communal shitholes, because the populations didn't separate enough

Bangladesh can also thank us for the Hindu culling in 71, that ensured Bangladesh was a Muslim state as per partition
Partition plan accepted by Quaid i azam was cabinent mission
Three units
Consisting of current pakistan & indian punjab
Bengal & assam
And rest of india
With large principly states like deccan being independent

Instead we saw one large india and whole mess creates by spliting punjab and bengal
 
Hindus or their woman have no problem in Bangladesh whatsoever be it practicing religion or wearing sindur or shakha or mangal sutra.

Hindus are in influential positions in government service and in law enforcement agencies.

Those who protested are just upset that hijab has been banned in India.
 
I understand this.

I'm asking how do you feel about this protest, or the form of protest?

Do you support it, or are you against it? Or think this is absolutely horrible and should be stopped at once?
 
My opinion doesn’t matter here. But as long as they are protesting peacefully they are exercising their democratic right. Plus if I am not mistaken for meeting or rally government permission is required.

Definitely I condemn hijab ban in India though I have not followed the news.

Majority of Bangladesh will have solidarity with this protest as it’s for taking away rights of Muslim woman in India.
 

