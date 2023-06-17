‘Not a mouse head’: college in China claims ‘foreign object’ with ‘teeth’ in canteen dish is duck neck but many unconvinced

‘Not a mouse head’: college says object with ‘teeth’ in canteen dish is duck neck
An investigation into a video showing what looks like a mouse head in a student’s meal at a college canteen failed to quell online speculation, as many rejected official claims it was part of a duck neck.
Lol soon we're gonna have a collection of chinese soviet jokes