What's new

‘Not a mouse head’: college in China claims ‘foreign object’ with ‘teeth’ in canteen dish is duck neck but many unconvinced

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2019
2,190
-2
1,739
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
www.scmp.com

‘Not a mouse head’: college says object with ‘teeth’ in canteen dish is duck neck

An investigation into a video showing what looks like a mouse head in a student’s meal at a college canteen failed to quell online speculation, as many rejected official claims it was part of a duck neck.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

www.scmp.com

Student claims mouse head in canteen dish, but college said is duck neck

A college student in southeastern China found a ‘foreign object’ with ‘teeth’ and a ‘nose’ in his canteen dish, which he believed to be a…
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

Lol soon we're gonna have a collection of chinese soviet jokes
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China plans a fivefold fee hike to foreign students
Replies
11
Views
573
dbc
dbc
Hamartia Antidote
AI developers must ‘learn to dance with shackles on’ as China makes new rules in a post-ChatGPT world
Replies
1
Views
234
renhai
renhai
beijingwalker
China is trading more with Russia—but so are many US allies and partners
Replies
0
Views
157
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
With Jobs at Home Scarce, Young Chinese Are Heading to Africa
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
FairAndUnbiased
FairAndUnbiased
beijingwalker
In Washington, China is a four-letter word and the excuse for everything
Replies
6
Views
261
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom