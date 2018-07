Су-57 надо рассматривать как самолет с экспортным потенциалом, а усилия сконцентрировать на создании истребителя 6-го поколения - Гутенев

Google Translate:

The Su-57 should be considered as an aircraft with export potential, and efforts should be concentrated on the creation of a fighter of the 6th generation - Gutenev

there will be no mass deliveries of the fifth generation of Su-57 fighters to Russia

it is hardly worthwhile to expect a massive purchase of the Su-57

Until 2023-2024 on the Su-57 is not supposed to install the engine of the second stage

we actually jumped through the generation

the 5th generation should serve in a small-series variant to develop technical tasks

simply enough to form the export image of the Su-57 with the engine of the second stage