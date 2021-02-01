What's new

Not a fan of Mustafa Kamal but he spoke very good here - #KarachiCensus #PTI #PPP #Quota System #Establishment

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2792509950962846

2023 elections are around the corner - just two years left.

If PPP again wins in Sindh province in 2023 elections - Will Pakistan lose Karachi / Urban Sindh forever....??

If Urdu speaking community still remains sidelined - no representation - no local bodies election - no mayor - no funds - Being governed by those who we never chose ever. How long will this continue?

Loyalty should NEVER be taken for granted.


Write it down in your book, establishment..


Time never waits for anyone nor it will wait for you.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

Here is the answer for you.
India hamara dushman hai, is liay hamain yaqjehti ki zaroorat hai. Lehaza Sindhi qom paraston ko khulli choot hai. Yeh or bat hai keh jaisy hi unky monh se niwala nikala jata hai foran Sindhu desh k nary lagnay shuru hojaty hain. Pakistan ka Wifaq itna kamzor hai keh mujhe hyrat hoti hai keh India abhi tak kamyab kion nai hoa? Per India ki ahliat ham nain Tejas project main daikhi.
Lehaza, apna khon jalana choro, idaron ko khud khayal nahi. Bhag sakty ho tu bhag jao, or murh ker mat daikhna. State of Pakistan kch bhi kernay se mazor hai. Or hathyar ab ham uthaingy nai. Boht beh gaya hamara khon.. Main Pakistan main Kai bar business lanay ka socha per khud se sawal kia keh main kahan lyjaraha hon business? Kai companies ko main Pakistan ki taraf direct ker sakta tha, per nai kia. 2 naslain berbad hogaeen hamari, bs ab or nai. Ab tu Karachi ki bhi universities main hamain dakhlay nai milrahy. So main tu bhag chuka hon or kafi logon ki madad kerraha hon bhag ay main.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Yes??

Hi, bro

Always loved reading your posts....

Yes. You did it right.

I have not made up my mind yet.

All I know is establishment used us against Sindhis and then left our city to rot.

How hard it is for establishment to strike a deal with PPP for Karachi???

I sense extreme dishonesty and bias attitude of Rawalpindi.
 
