Not a fan of Mustafa Kamal but he spoke very good here - #KarachiCensus #PTI #PPP #Quota System #Establishment

2023 elections are around the corner - just two years left.If PPP again wins in Sindh province in 2023 elections - Will Pakistan lose Karachi / Urban Sindh forever....??If Urdu speaking community still remains sidelined - no representation - no local bodies election - no mayor - no funds - Being governed by those who we never chose ever. How long will this continue?Loyalty should NEVER be taken for granted.Write it down in your book, establishment..