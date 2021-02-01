Not a fan of Mustafa Kamal but he spoke very good here - #KarachiCensus #PTI #PPP #Quota System #Establishment

PaklovesTurkiye
2023 elections are around the corner - just two years left.
If PPP again wins in Sindh province in 2023 elections - Will Pakistan lose Karachi / Urban Sindh forever....??
If Urdu speaking community still remains sidelined - no representation - no local bodies election - no mayor - no funds - Being governed by those who we never chose ever. How long will this continue?
Loyalty should NEVER be taken for granted.
Write it down in your book, establishment..
Time never waits for anyone nor it will wait for you.