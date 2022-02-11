What's new

Noshki operation in details from Pak army (who is the mastermind)

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,762
11
26,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Who is the mastermind behind Noshki attack .

Salute to these soldiers on the frontline, God bless them and their families.
Motorola means Iridium satellite phones which help PA track Indian and Afghan handlers.
 
Last edited:
sur

sur

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2009
2,468
-3
2,516
They left all this "property of US Govt" on purpose.
Not just left randomly, rather handed to the exact folks to cause damage to Pak-Watan.

1644552278330.png






They attacked 8:25PM, and the District Health Officers office (DHO) in which they held up was probably vacant at that time of the night.

@4:03 only one criminal entered perimeter wall and was killed on spot.

@6:30 the criminal's sniper/s on top of the plaza caused significant damage & hindered approach of reinforcement/QRF.

@19:00 BRAS constituted in 2018 = BLA + BLF + BRA (+ TTP).

@19:35 Indian embassy regularly paying money to these groups in Balochistan under the garb of humanitarian aid ... Thanks for letting us know officer :hitwall:.

@26:30 CPEC se "Sardari Nizam Challange Hoe raha Hay" ... implying that Sardars may be helping these criminals at some level to sabotage CPEC and keep their hegemony going?

@27:26 Two three out of total six were locals, rest were not. Not sure if local refers to the town or to Pakistan!
Hold on a sec. The image released by criminal org showed 9 men right? Is it possible that 2-3 were captured alive but are being kept secret?

@27:40 Operation continued for 3 days/72 hours (I read some members on this forum bickering over and trying to prove that operation did not last 72 hours, all of them can settle this now. In this video at least 4 times Brig Saqib (@20:30) and Arshad mentioned that operation lasted 72 hours/3 days).

@27:50 they were well trained compared to other local criminals groups. Especially criminal's sniper was very well trained & effective (@10:00).

@29:40 1st QRF arrived in 30min at 9PM. Fire was coming from 3 directions. From windows of DHO office, the roof, and the plaza nearby (sniper was on plaza roof @34:47).

@32:38 This soldier fired warning shots just after initial car explosion, and then the criminals opened fire. Could it be that criminal had planned to jump the perimeter wall saliently while all were focused at the main gate site, but this soldiers warning shots made the criminals think that they were spotted and hence opened fire BEFORE scaling the perimeter wall? If that's the case then the action of this soldier might have prevented a possible hostage situation!
He stayed at OP (observation post?) for 2 days and then SSG took over his position.

@53:03 plaza (sniper) was cleared on 1st morning. Then they held up in DHO building. Then in dairy farm.


Some soldiers died while trying to evacuate the injured soldiers.
Others died because criminals were seeing all their movements with night vision goggles (@10:15).
Date of attack was 2-2-22. 2-Feb-2022. Could this date be chosen merely for the 2222.





My question: with quite large windows of the DHO office where all of them were cornered by the 1st morning, why it took another 2 days?
Does FC/QRS not have any explosives that could have been fired into those windows?
Or could it be that there was an attempt to capture them alive so that they could further divulge about their handlers?


HAIDER said:
If you cover the first part of interview , 1 . SSG came in the evening and took over the operation 2. Adjacent bazar was busy and people were there, to avoid collateral damage. It was 77 hours operation.
Click to expand...
Then probably there was a desire to take them alive. Otherwise taking another 2 days won't make sense.
Because according to interviews, the plaza was cleared on 1st morning and they were cornered to those 4 window DHO office. And it was surrounded too.

Who knows a couple of them may have been captured alive because this video mentions six in total but the image released by BRAS showed 9 men!! I think.
 
Last edited:
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,762
11
26,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
sur said:
They left all this "property of US Govt" on purpose.
Not just left randomly, rather handed to the exact folks to cause damage to Pak-Watan.

View attachment 814453





They attacked 8:25PM, and the District Health Officers office (DHO) in which they held up was probably vacant at that time of the night.

@4:03 only one criminal entered perimeter wall and was killed on spot.

@6:30 the criminal's sniper/s on top of the plaza caused significant damage & hindered approach of reinforcement/QRF.

@19:00 BRAS constituted in 2018 = BLA + BLF + BRA (+ TTP).

@19:35 Indian embassy regularly paying money to these groups in Balochistan under the garb of humanitarian aid ... Thanks for letting us know officer :hitwall:.

@26:30 CPEC se "Sardari Nizam Challange Hoe raha Hay" ... implying that Sardars may be helping these criminals at some level to sabotage CPEC and keep their hegemony going?

@27:26 Two three out of total six were locals, rest were not. Not sure if local refers to the town or to Pakistan!

@27:40 Operation continued for 3 days/72 hours (I read some members on this forum bickering over and trying to prove that operation did not last 72 hours, all of them can settle this now. In this video at least 4 times Brig Saqib (@20:30) and Arshad mentioned that operation lasted 72 hours/3 days).

@27:50 they were well trained compared to other local criminals groups. Especially criminal's sniper was very well trained & effective (@10:00).

@29:40 1st QRF arrived in 30min at 9PM. Fire was coming from 3 directions. From windows of DHO office, the roof, and the plaza nearby (sniper was on plaza roof @34:47).

@32:38 This soldier fired warning shots just after initial car explosion, and then the criminals opened fire. Could it be that criminal had planned to jump the perimeter wall saliently while all were focused at the main gate site, but this soldiers warning shots made the criminals think that they were spotted and hence opened fire BEFORE jumping the perimeter wall? If that's the case then the action of this soldier might have prevented a possible hostage situation!
He stayed at OP for 2 days and then SSG took over his position.

@53:03 plaza (sniper) was cleared on 1st morning. Then they held up in DHO building. Then in dairy farm.

SSG caused them to move from one building to a different one, as a tactic, and then took them out.

Some soldiers died while trying to evacuate the injured soldiers.
Others died because criminals were seeing all their movements with night vision goggles (@10:15).
Date of attack was 2-2-22. 2-Feb-2022. Could this date be chosen merely for the 2222.





My question: with quite large windows of the DHO office where all of them were cornered by the 1st morning, why it took another 2 days?
Does FC/QRS not have any explosives that could have been fired into those windows?
Or could it be that there was an attempt to capture them alive so that they could further divulge about their handlers?
Click to expand...
If you cover the first part of interview , 1 . SSG came in the evening and took over the operation 2. Adjacent bazar was busy and people were there, to avoid collateral damage. It was 77 hours operation.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,402
0
5,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
If you cover the first part of interview , 1 . SSG came in the evening and took over the operation 2. Adjacent bazar was busy and people were there, to avoid collateral damage. It was 77 hours operation.
Click to expand...
Should've just surrounded the area, emptied out the surrounding bazars and asked PAF to obliterate everything within a 1KM radius.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,762
11
26,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Enigma SIG said:
Should've just surrounded the area, emptied out the surrounding bazars and asked PAF to obliterate everything within a 1KM radius.
Click to expand...
Yeah maybe, they basically started the attack with suicide bombing, the same pattern TTP was using for many years ..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Balochistan terror attacks' handlers in Afghanistan, India: ISPR
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
SuvarnaTeja
S
GamoAccu
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
Replies
1
Views
422
IceCold
IceCold
Irfan Baloch
  • Poll
Featured Who is Killing TTP Commanders in Afghanistan
2 3
Replies
36
Views
7K
HAIDER
HAIDER
Dalit
LOL US Embassy in Pakistan repeatedly hangs up on veteran pleading for help
2
Replies
20
Views
806
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
Zarvan
Lahore blast: The man who knew the plot
Replies
0
Views
461
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom