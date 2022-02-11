Noshki operation in details from Pak army (who is the mastermind)

They left all this "property of US Govt" on purpose.
Not just left randomly, rather handed to the exact folks to cause damage to Pak-Watan.
They attacked 8:25PM, and the District Health Officers office (DHO)
in which they held up was probably vacant at that time of the night.
@4:03 only one criminal entered perimeter wall
and was killed on spot.
@6:30 the criminal's sniper/s on top of the plaza caused significant damage & hindered approach of reinforcement/QRF.
@19:00 BRAS
constituted in 2018 = BLA + BLF + BRA (+ TTP).
@19:35 Indian embassy regularly paying money to these groups in Balochistan under the garb of humanitarian aid ... Thanks for letting us know officer
.
@26:30 CPEC se "Sardari Nizam Challange Hoe raha Hay
" ... implying that Sardars may be helping these criminals at some level to sabotage CPEC and keep their hegemony going?
@27:26 Two three out of total six
were locals, rest were not. Not sure if local refers to the town or to Pakistan!
@27:40 Operation continued for 3 days/72 hours
(I read some members on this forum bickering over and trying to prove that operation did not last 72 hours, all of them can settle this now. In this video at least 4 times Brig Saqib
(@20:30) and Arshad mentioned that operation lasted 72 hours/3 days).
@27:50 they were well trained compared to other local criminals groups. Especially criminal's sniper
was very well trained & effective (@10:00).
@29:40 1st QRF arrived in 30min
at 9PM. Fire was coming from 3 directions
. From windows of DHO office, the roof, and the plaza nearby (sniper was on plaza roof
@34:47).
@32:38 This soldier fired warning shots just after initial car explosion, and then the criminals opened fire. Could it be that criminal had planned to jump the perimeter wall saliently while all were focused at the main gate site, but this soldiers warning shots made the criminals think that they were spotted and hence opened fire BEFORE jumping the perimeter wall? If that's the case then the action of this soldier might have prevented a possible hostage situation!
He stayed at OP for 2 days and then SSG took over his position.
@53:03 plaza (sniper) was cleared on 1st morning. Then they held up in DHO building. Then in dairy farm.
SSG caused them to move from one building to a different one, as a tactic, and then took them out.
Some soldiers died while trying to evacuate the injured soldiers.
Others died because criminals were seeing all their movements with night vision goggles (@10:15).
Date of attack was 2-2-22. 2-Feb-2022. Could this date be chosen merely for the 2222.
My question: with quite large windows of the DHO office where all of them were cornered by the 1st morning, why it took another 2 days?
Does FC/QRS not have any explosives that could have been fired into those windows?
Or could it be that there was an attempt to capture them alive so that they could further divulge about their handlers?