What's new

Norwegion nu kaidkhanay cho baar leh aao

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
10,486
-19
21,896
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Oy moderater’o,

Eh @norwegion vicharay ne kera ghunna kar lya jera tussi uno maaf hi ne kar de paye?

Tussi te pc edan sakht sazaa ditti jidan unay twadi bakrian chori kar leyan. Uno maaf karo te hun reha kar do, bismillah par ke.

I know you guys can’t ban the noonie bots here, but norwegion inna di sahi class lenda si.

So my humble request is to please free norwegion, especially since long march is going on.

Thanks for your considerations.
 
Last edited:
A

Ajamal

FULL MEMBER
Sep 9, 2022
297
-1
205
Country
India
Location
India
lastofthepatriots said:
Oy moderater’o,

Eh @norwegion vicharay ne kera ghunna kar lya jera tussi uno maaf hi ne kar de paye?

Tussi te pc edan sazaa ditti jidan unay twadi bakrian chori kar leyan. Uno maaf karo te hun reha kar do, bismillah par ke.

I know you guys can’t ban the noonie bots here, but norwegion inna di sahi class lenda si.

So my humble request is to please free norwegion, especially since long march is going on.

Thanks for your considerations.
Click to expand...

Banning good members and allowing trolls to continue deteriorates the quality of forum. I agree with you.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom