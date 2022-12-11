Norwegian Cruise Line adds SpaceX Starlink to one of its ships

Hamartia Antidote
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) seems to be following in the footsteps of Royal Caribbean and Hurtigruten after a passenger spotted nearly a dozen SpaceX Starlink dishes on one of its cruise ships.
NCL hasn’t yet made any official announcement about partnering with SpaceX to add Starlink to its fleet of 17 different cruise ships, but it appears as though the company is in the early stages of deployment.
A total of 11 Starlink dishes were spotted on the Norwegian Breakaway by Reddit user u/Asleep_Operation2790, who noted they were all installed on the top sundeck of the 18-deck cruise ship.
Several photos of the installation were also shared, showing NCL is using SpaceX’s new Flat High Performance dishes for maritime users, which is more rugged and can better withstand the harsher weather conditions out at sea.
Interestingly the dishes were not installed using SpaceX Wedge mount kits that are included with each dish, but instead NCL used mounts from Seaview Global.
Credit: u/Asleep_Operation2790 | Reddit