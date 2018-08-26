Norway’s $47BN Coastal Highway

The Norwegian government are embarking on the largest infrastructure project in the country's history. For more by The B1M subscribe now: http://ow.ly/GxW7y Read the full story on this video, including images and useful links, here: http://www.theb1m.com/video/norways-4... Footage and images courtesy of the Norwegian Public Roads Authority: https://www.vegvesen.no/en/home View this video and more at http://www.TheB1M.com Follow us on Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/TheB1M Like us on Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/TheB1M Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-... B1M pictures on - http://instagram.com/theb1m/ We welcome you sharing our content to inspire others, but please be nice and play by our rules: http://www.theb1m.com/guidelines-for-... Our content may only be embedded onto third party websites by arrangement. We have established partnerships with domains to share our content and help it reach a wider audience. If you are interested in partnering with us please contact Enquiries@TheB1M.com. Ripping and/or editing this video is illegal and will result in legal action. 1) Norway is self-reliant on funding these projects (no foreign loans, no debt money)