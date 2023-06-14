Norway wants to invest in Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector​

The issue came up during Md Shahriar Alam’s meeting with his Norwegian counterpart in OsloTribune ReportPublished: June 13, 2023 2:07 PM | Last updated: June 13, 2023 2:11 PMNorway has expressed an interest in investing in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector as a priority country with its Climate Investment Fund.Norwegian State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad conveyed his country's interest to his Bangladeshi counterpart, Md Shahriar Alam, at a meeting on Tuesday in Oslo on the margins of Oslo Forum 2023.They also discussed various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, including trade and investment cooperation on ship recycling and the Blue Economy as well as the Rohingya crisis and climate change, the foreign ministry said.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam thanked Norway for its development cooperation with Bangladesh over the last 50 years and Norfund's investment, particularly in Bangladesh's financial sector.He also appreciated Norway's humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and its political support towards their safe, sustainable and voluntary repatriation.The Norwegian state secretary underscored the importance of women's empowerment and gender equality, before appreciating Bangladesh's rapid socio-economic development.Both sides also discussed possible cooperation on harnessing marine resources and deep-sea fishing in the Bay of Bengal.