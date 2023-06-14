What's new

Norway wants to invest in Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,567
-5
14,393

Norway wants to invest in Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector​

The issue came up during Md Shahriar Alam’s meeting with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo


Norway Collected

Collected
Tribune Report
Published: June 13, 2023 2:07 PM | Last updated: June 13, 2023 2:11 PM

Norway has expressed an interest in investing in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector as a priority country with its Climate Investment Fund.

Norwegian State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad conveyed his country's interest to his Bangladeshi counterpart, Md Shahriar Alam, at a meeting on Tuesday in Oslo on the margins of Oslo Forum 2023.

They also discussed various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, including trade and investment cooperation on ship recycling and the Blue Economy as well as the Rohingya crisis and climate change, the foreign ministry said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam thanked Norway for its development cooperation with Bangladesh over the last 50 years and Norfund's investment, particularly in Bangladesh's financial sector.

He also appreciated Norway's humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and its political support towards their safe, sustainable and voluntary repatriation.

The Norwegian state secretary underscored the importance of women's empowerment and gender equality, before appreciating Bangladesh's rapid socio-economic development.
Both sides also discussed possible cooperation on harnessing marine resources and deep-sea fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

www.dhakatribune.com

Deputy minister: Govt working to make shipbreaking industry safe, environment friendly

The environment ministry is working with other ministries to ensure that hazardous chemicals, public health risks, threats to biodiversity and noise pollution are controlled in shipwrecks, she says
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
CPD: Bangladesh needs $1.71bn annual investment to meet renewable energy target
Replies
0
Views
358
Black_cats
B
B
Actions to be taken if ambassadors cross line: State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam
2
Replies
19
Views
666
saif
S
B
Shahriar Alam: Govt working to take Bangladesh-India connectivity to pre-1965 level
Replies
4
Views
376
El Sidd
El Sidd
B
Denmark to be Bangladesh's partner on green, clean technologies
Replies
0
Views
74
Black_cats
B
B
Where is Bangladesh in the global race towards renewable energy?
Replies
0
Views
226
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom