What's new

Norway tops Beijing 2022 medal table after record-breaking performance

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,517
25
18,307
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.cnn.com

Norway tops Beijing 2022 medal table after record-breaking performance

It's official. Norway is really good at the Winter Olympics.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com

It's official. Norway is really good at the Winter Olympics.
With a population of just over five million people, the European country has continued to punch above its weight at Beijing 2022, finishing way above the rest in the medal table.
Norway tallied the most gold medals, 16, and the highest total number of medals, 37, of all the delegations competing this month.

"Norway finished at the top of the Beijing Winter Olympics medal table, just as the Norway team did four years ago at Pyeongchang 2018," said Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at data provider Nielsen Gracenote.

"The Norwegian team won two fewer medals than their Olympic record total of 39 achieved in 2018 but broke the Olympic gold medal record by winning 16. Norway won medals in nine of the 15 sports at Beijing 2022."

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the second highest tally of medals, 32, with Germany winning the second highest tally of golds, 12.

However, there is still a question mark over the medals in the figure skating team event, which could impact the ROC's haul of six golds.

The medal ceremony was postponed and the results could change depending on the outcome of an investigation into the failed drug test of 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva.

Norway's gold medal haul represents the most ever won at a single Winter Games and cements the country's dominance in winter sports.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China celebrates record Winter Olympics haul, beating US
2 3
Replies
34
Views
666
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
The Olympics was a success inside China. And that's the audience Beijing cares about. China beat US in final medal table
Replies
4
Views
191
Hulkberry
H
beijingwalker
Old video: China's golden girl and boy, childhood friends Eileen Gu and Su Yiming win 5 medals for China in 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
Replies
8
Views
329
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Winter Olympics 2022: Team GB medal count still at zero but ‘happiness is sometimes better’
Replies
3
Views
161
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
‘One World, One Family’: Beijing Winter Olympics draws to a close with stunning ceremony
Replies
3
Views
112
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom