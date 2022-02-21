Hamartia Antidote
Norway tops Beijing 2022 medal table after record-breaking performance
It's official. Norway is really good at the Winter Olympics.
With a population of just over five million people, the European country has continued to punch above its weight at Beijing 2022, finishing way above the rest in the medal table.
Norway tallied the most gold medals, 16, and the highest total number of medals, 37, of all the delegations competing this month.
"Norway finished at the top of the Beijing Winter Olympics medal table, just as the Norway team did four years ago at Pyeongchang 2018," said Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at data provider Nielsen Gracenote.
"The Norwegian team won two fewer medals than their Olympic record total of 39 achieved in 2018 but broke the Olympic gold medal record by winning 16. Norway won medals in nine of the 15 sports at Beijing 2022."
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the second highest tally of medals, 32, with Germany winning the second highest tally of golds, 12.
However, there is still a question mark over the medals in the figure skating team event, which could impact the ROC's haul of six golds.
The medal ceremony was postponed and the results could change depending on the outcome of an investigation into the failed drug test of 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva.
Norway's gold medal haul represents the most ever won at a single Winter Games and cements the country's dominance in winter sports.