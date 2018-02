Norway to set up 800MW solar power plant in Chandpur

BSS

Published at 09:30 PM February 06, 2018

A total of 3,002 acres of land will be required for setting up the power plant



Large solar panels are seen in a solar power plantI Scatec Solar, a Norwegian power producing company, will set up an 800MW solar power plant in Chandpur at $1.0 billion.I Scatec Solar and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the plant in Dhaka on Tuesday, according to a Beza press release.A total of 3,002 acres of land will be required for setting up the power plant, said the Norwegian firm.Beza Executive Member Md Harunur Rashid and I Scatec Solar Vice-President Morten Langshold signed the MoU.Beza Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury and Ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh Sidcel Blekenmn were present at the program.