Norway interested to invest in ship recycling industry in Bangladesh

Norway interested to invest in ship recycling industry in Bangladesh Norway has shown interest to invest in ship recycling industry in Bangladesh. The Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen said this and also pledged to work together in various areas related to environment and development while talking to Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Shahab...

Published on 07:39 PM, October 21, 2020Photo: UNBStar Online ReportThe Ambassador of Norway said that there are many environmental similarities between Bangladesh and Norway as both countries are located on the coast. And that's why the two countries have the opportunity to work at sea.He said Norway has experience of working in the ship recycling industry and in this case mutual cooperation can be increased. Norway is now interested in trade and investment, he said.The two also discussed the possibility of working together in tackling the effects of climate change, poverty alleviation, plastic pollution control and other areas. They pledged to work together in various areas related to waste management.Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the government is working to create a sustainable environment by implementing extensive afforestation programs and controlling all types of pollution.The minister said, with opening of the Regional Office of the Climate Vulnerability Forum and the Global Center of Adaptation in Dhaka, Bangladesh will be able to play a stronger role in the International Forum on Climate Change.Additional Secretary (Environment) Mahmud Hasan, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmad Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md. Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury and Director General of the Department of Environment Dr A, K, M Rafique Ahammed were present during the occasion.