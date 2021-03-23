Norway And Germany Reach Agreement On 212CD Submarine Contract

“The submarine capacity will be essential in the work of securing our and NATO’s northern flank. At the same time, economies of scale are achieved by operating identical vessels. The submarine project is closely linked to the joint acquisition of the modern anti-surface missiles Naval Strike Missile, as well as the joint development of a future Future Naval Strike Missile. With this, Norwegian jobs will be secured well into the next decade. It is reassuring that it is the world’s leading manufacturer of conventional submarines that will now start producing the heirs of the Ula class





Norway’s Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen.