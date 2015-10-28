What's new

Northrop Grumman wins $13.3B contract for next gen ground launched ICBMs

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,292
2
8,883
Country
United States
Location
United States
The Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman a $13.3 billion contract to develop the military's next intercontinental ballistic missile system, the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent. "The contract award of $13.3 billion is an investment in enhancing the United States' nuclear deterrence as it is the cornerstone of national security policy and fundamental in continued protection for the United States and its allies," according to an Air Force press release. The contract extends through February 2029. Northrop will develop the replacement...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/northrop-wins-133-billion-contract-develop-gbsd
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zarvan Northrop Grumman Wins $750 Million to Upgrade 75 US Special Electronic Mission Aircraft Air Warfare 0
Zarvan Northrop Grumman Wins $164 Million To Provide E-2D Hawkeye Aircraft To Japan Air Warfare 0
F-22Raptor Northrop Grumman wins DARPA TERN programme Air Warfare 1
Hindustani78 Northrop Grumman Wins Air Force's Long Range Strike Bomber Contract Americas 4
F-22Raptor Northrop Grumman wins the Long Range Strike Bomber Contract Air Warfare 22
F-22Raptor NASA awards Northrop Grumman Artemis Contract for Gateway Crew Cabin Americas 2
Get Ya Wig Split Northrop Grumman receives $2.4 billion for two missile defense satellites World Affairs 0
BHarwana Northrop Grumman awarded $123.5M to integrate Navy LAIRCM system Air Warfare 0
F-22Raptor Northrop Grumman to start AARGM-ER missile production for US Navy Naval Warfare 0
F-22Raptor Northrop Grumman says classified work is growing Air Warfare 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top