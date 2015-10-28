Northrop Grumman wins $13.3B contract for next gen ground launched ICBMs

The Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman a $13.3 billion contract to develop the military's next intercontinental ballistic missile system, the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent. "The contract award of $13.3 billion is an investment in enhancing the United States' nuclear deterrence as it is the cornerstone of national security policy and fundamental in continued protection for the United States and its allies," according to an Air Force press release. The contract extends through February 2029. Northrop will develop the replacement...