Northern Kuwaiti city of Al Jahra records temperature of 53.5°C





Pigeons take cover under the shade of trees on the seafront of Kuwait City on July 2, 2021, as the country recorded extremely high summer temperatures.





Northern Kuwaiti city of Al Jahra records temperature of 53.5°C Compared to its neighbours, Kuwait is the hottest place on earth in 2021

Kuwait City: The temperature in the Northern Kuwaiti city of Al Jahra touched 53.5°C, making Kuwait one of the hottest cities in the world.Last Saturday, Nuwaiseeb, south of Kuwait City bordering Saudi Arabia, recorded the highest temperature in the world, with a record 53.2°C, according to America’s El Dorado Weather.Compared to its neighbours, Kuwait is the hottest place on earth in 2021. The temperature in Iraq reached 51.6 degree Celsius on July 1 and the Iranian city of Omidiyeh saw temperatures sore to 51°C.Last month, Kuwait witnessed a heatwave where the temperatures in the north of Kuwait, Abdali and Jahra, reached 50°C.According to the Norwegian weather monitor Time and Date, Kuwait and Doha on June 5 were the hottest capitals in the world as they reached 48°C.