1 - Jet Airways closed

2 - Air India in Rs 7600 crore loss

3 - BSNL 54,000 jobs in danger

4 - No money to pay salary for HAL employees

5 - Postal departent loss of Rs 15000 crores

6 - 1 million to be laid off in Auto Industry

7 - 12.76 lakhs houses unsold in 30 major cities

8 - Aircel is dead

9 - JP Group finished

10 - Most profitable company in India - ONGC is now making losses

11 - 36 largest debtors missing from country.

12 - Rs 2.4 lakh crores loan waive off to a few corporates

13 - PNB continous losses.

14 - All banks incurring huge losses

15 - External debt on country 500+ Billion Dollars

16 - Railways on sale

17 - Rent Heritages including Red Fort

18 - Largest car maker Maruti cuts production

19 - Rs 55000 crores car inventory lying at factories, with no buyers.

20 - Builders all over stressed. Some committing Suicide, no buyers Construction Stopped due Mat cost rise (GST at 18% to 28%)

21 - OFB under corporatization affecting over 1.5 lac employee & families.

22 - Millions unemployed due to Demonetization

23 - Highest unemployment in 45 years.

24 - 5 airports sold to Adani.

25 - Highest domestic stagflation.

26 - Record HNI individuals leaving India

27 - Videocon bankrupt.

28 - Tata Docomo perished

29 - CCD founder VG Siddhartha Sucide due to huge debt



Note: Nothing is shown in media. It's our duty to let all others know the real picture.

