NORTHCOM retooling homeland defense for Russian, Chinese threats with SHIELD modernization plan

U.S. Northern Command wants to retool the U.S. weapon system inventory for homeland defense against Russian and Chinese threats -- particularly new, long-range, conventional strike weapons designed to hobble critical domestic infrastructure -- with unprecedented air and maritime sensing capabilities linked to all-domain command and control tools that would guide a new array of anti-missile systems. The command's new modernization strategy, the Strategic Homeland Integrated Ecosystems for Layered Defense (SHIELD), aims to harden maritime and air approaches to the United...