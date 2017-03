North Waziristan: What happened after militants lost the battle?

8 March 2017



Today the militants have gone. Virtually the whole of North Waziristan is in Pakistani army hands.

But many militants managed to escape, slipping across the border to eastern Afghanistan to fight another day. Many are now operating there with impunity, some helping the Afghan Taliban in its battle against the government in Kabul while others attack targets in Pakistan.

Pakistani army officers today jokingly refer to one village, that was home to many senior militant commanders, as the Taliban's Pentagon, and they describe another where militants were trained as the Taliban Sandhurst.

The closure of the roadside bomb factory, and others like it, has made a difference. Last year there were 441 violent jihadist attacks in Pakistan. That compares with 2,586 attacks in 2009.

Across North Waziristan as a whole the army found 310 tons of explosives and more than two million rounds of ammunition.

Border watch

But now it is faced with the mirror situation - Afghan-based militants carrying out attacks in Pakistan and the army trying to control the border. The army says more than 1,000 forts have been built and sophisticated American radar equipment installed to monitor cross border movements.

"When we came back we faced the problem of no electricity and water," said Saifur Rahman, who spent several months living in the nearby town of Bannu during the worst of the fighting between the army and the militants.



But he had been determined to return. "This is our land. We love it and I don't care if the facilities aren't there. I will still come back."

The army is now building infrastructure to tempt people to return. As well as new roads, there are brand new schools with facilities that rival anything on offer elsewhere in Pakistan.



One of the recently constructed and very well equipped schools just outside Miranshah is currently completely empty but has places for 1,000 children when the families decide to return.