North Korea's latest missile reached Mach 10: Seoul 'More advanced' test follows condemnation and skepticism of Jan. 5 launch

A TV at a Seoul railway station shows a news report about North Korea's latest missile launch on Jan. 11. © APYOSUKE ONCHI and KAORI YOSHIDA, Nikkei staff writersJanuary 12, 2022 04:17 JSTSEOUL/NEW YORK -- North Korea's missile launched this week was "more advanced" than the previous test, reaching an estimated top speed of about 10 times the speed of sound, according to the South Korean military.