beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 42,806
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
North Korea's latest missile reached Mach 10: Seoul
A TV at a Seoul railway station shows a news report about North Korea's latest missile launch on Jan. 11. © AP
YOSUKE ONCHI and KAORI YOSHIDA, Nikkei staff writersJanuary 12, 2022 04:17 JST
SEOUL/NEW YORK -- North Korea's missile launched this week was "more advanced" than the previous test, reaching an estimated top speed of about 10 times the speed of sound, according to the South Korean military.
A TV at a Seoul railway station shows a news report about North Korea's latest missile launch on Jan. 11. © AP
YOSUKE ONCHI and KAORI YOSHIDA, Nikkei staff writersJanuary 12, 2022 04:17 JST
SEOUL/NEW YORK -- North Korea's missile launched this week was "more advanced" than the previous test, reaching an estimated top speed of about 10 times the speed of sound, according to the South Korean military.
North Korea's latest missile reached Mach 10: Seoul
'More advanced' test follows condemnation and skepticism of Jan. 5 launch
asia.nikkei.com