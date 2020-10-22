What's new

North Korea's Kim pays tribute Chinese war dead on anniversary

Author: AFP|Update: 22.10.2020 05:40

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid tribute to Chinese troops killed in the Korean War / © KCNA VIA KNS/AFP


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid tribute to the millions of Chinese troops who fought a US-led coalition to a standstill and saved his country from defeat in the Korean War, state media reported Thursday.

The 1950-53 conflict was the first and so far only time Chinese and US forces have engaged in large-scale direct combat, and with tensions running high between Beijing and Washington, China is making much of the 70th anniversary of its forces entering the fight.

China is North Korea's longtime ally and economic benefactor, with Mao Zedong -- whose eldest son Mao Anying was among those killed -- having described relations as "close as lips and teeth".

The 70th anniversary will be solemn celebrated. This war was mainly between China and America, now two nations meet a critical option again.
 
I wouldn't put it as solely between China and US. NK did send quite a number of troops to assist Mao during the Shenyang campaign during the Chinese civil war in 1948. A very big reason why China decide to enter the war to help NK in 1950.
 
Near 200K Chinese PVA soldiers who sacrificed their life in North Korea should never be forgotten. They are part of what transformed an antient civilization into today's China, unique, united and unstoppable.
 
