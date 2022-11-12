North Korea’s hypersonic missile claims are credible, exclusive analysis shows

Double conical MaRV with fins are one lesser form of "hypersonic weapons" since they are simply like a warhead section of ballistic missile. Everyone had "hypersonic weapons" when they had ballistic missiles.These particular types of MaRV missiles were first introduced by China in late 2000s as part of DF-21 first generation anti-ship ballistic missiles with maneuverable warhead sections.Some double conical shapes are HGVs as well and fly in a skipping rock over water surface manner like DF-ZF hypersonic glide vehicle which is the aircraft like type of HGV. Some double conical designs were shown to be capable of "gliding" not just any MaRV controlled warhead from late 2000s.As for North Korea's HGV, It is identical to China's DF-17 or DF-ZF vehicle which is not the double conical style HGV but aircraft like design type.Look at the three fins, their exact sweep angles, the geometry of the leading edges.China has provided North Korea with some DF-17 HGV type missiles.