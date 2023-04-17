North Korea's Hwasong-18, A true warning to Washington

Muhammed45
North Korea has announced the successful test of its first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a key goal of leader Kim Jong Un’s plan to develop more advanced and powerful weaponry.
The test was detected on Thursday by South Korea and Japan, which briefly ordered residents on its northern island of Hokkaido to evacuate.
NK's tested Hwasong-18 was a complete solid fueled ICBM
First thing to consider is NK's eye catching progress in the field of solid fueled ballistic missiles. Using solid fuel has its own challenges, first is, it is highly risky and requires measurements to avoid catastrophe. This test proved NK's is highly experienced in this field and is capable of handling dangerous tests. Advantages of full solid fuel ICBM are :
1) Solid rocket fuels traditionally allow for a far simpler design with fewer moving parts.
2) They are storable (non-cryogenic) and can be ready to operate quickly.
3) Solid materials also have higher densities, creating room for a more compact engine design and hence a smaller vehicle overall with less drag during flight.
4) Low cost compared to liquid fuels.
5) Relative to liquid fuel rockets, solid fuel rockets have lower specific impulse. performance is less than for liquid stages because of the solids' lower exhaust velocities. and very high strength-to-weight ratio filament-wound motor casings.
6) Because of being easily storable and also quick readniness, detecting them in the first phase of launch by American air defense systems stationed in Japan and South Korea is near impossible. They can be launched from underground silos, railroads, TELs in less than 5 minutes.
USA has almost lost the chance of destroying NK's ICBMs in the first second phases of launch. They can only hope for intercepting them when it has entered USA's airspace and the final phase.
Japanese and SK reported that the missile went as high as 3,000 KM and didn't use its third stage engine. We can conclude that if the third stage was activated, the range could exceed more than 15,000 KM. Washington and NYC are well within range of this missile.
This was a complete success for NK's deterrence against US. Now they can easily count on their second strike capability against any American misadventure. USA's THAAD batteries are high altitude systems and they cannot cover the whole North America with such a short range high altitude system. Even if we suppose they can completely cover the airspace of NYC and Washington using THAAD batteries, North Korea can easily overwhelm them by using multi warhead missiles similar to Russian Yars.
The final step for NK to completely put American strategic forces in the pacific at check, is developing along range SLBM based on characteristics of Hwasong-18. That way, Americans will completely forget about attacking NK.
Small country, big capabilities
