North Korea’s ‘Guam Killer’: Why America Hates the Hwasong-12 Ballistic Missile

One of the least discussed but arguably most important ballistic missiles in the North Korean arsenal, the Hwasong-12 is set to play a major role in Pyongyang’s retaliatory conventional and nuclear strikes in the even of an open war between the small East Asian country and the United States. Dubbed ‘Guam Killer,’ the missile is thought to have seen its three first flights in April 2017 all of which reportedly failed, before carrying out three successful tests in May, August an September after which the design was considered to have been made operational. The missile has an estimated range of 6000km, which provides North Korea with an unprecedentedly long reach for a missile with potential tactical applications. It entered service alongside the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 intercontinental range ballistic missiles which were also successfully tested in 2017 and had the range needed to strike the U.S. mainland. Dubbed ‘Guam Killer,’ the missile was prized for its ability to strike key U.S. naval and air facilities on Guam which would seriously impede America’s ability to continue a war in East Asia. The Hwasong-12 was the second missile with such a capability - following on from the Hwasong-10 (also known as Musudan) which entered service in its earlier variants around the year 2005.
North Korean Hwasong-12 Ballistic Missiles on Parade in 2020
Like all modern North Korean ballistic missiles, the Hwasong-12 is deployed from a wheeled transporter erector launcher which allows it to quickly redeploy before being set up to fire - increasing its survivability considerably over immobile launchers. The missile is thought to be based on an enhanced variant of the Hwasong-10’s engine, but with an improved powerplant and elongated structure. The two missiles are notably thought to use the same mobile launcher. Unlike the Hwasong-10, however, the Hwasong-12 has not yet been exported with Iran having acquired the older missile in the 2000s and license produced it with domestic modifications. The Hwasong-12 fulfils a comparable role in the Korean arsenal to the DF-26 in the Chinese arsenal, although the Chinese missile benefits from use of a solid fuel composite, allowing it to be fired much more quickly and stored fully fuelled, as well as from a much larger warhead and higher precision.
North Korea is currently thought to be developing a solid fuelled successor to the Hwasong-12 as well as to its ICBMS, and has already begun to replace its short ranged ballistic missile arsenal with a range of modern solid fuel designs. The existing Hwasong-12 arsenal is expected to be upgraded over time with improvements such as superior guidance systems and countermeasures to interception. The missile’s entry into service complicated American plans for a war in East Asia considerably due to the importance of Guam and its lack of reliable air defences, and with a more capable successor to the Hwasong-12 expected to enter service before 2025 the vulnerability of Guam may only increase.
Source: https://militarywatchmagazine.com/a...merica-hates-the-hwasong-12-ballistic-missile
