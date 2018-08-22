North Korean singers sing Chinese People's Volunteers battle song

North Korean singers sing 中国人民志愿军战歌 Chinese People's Volunteers battle song





The People's Volunteer Army was a military force that fought during the Korean War. They were deployed to Korea in October of 1950 by the People's Republic of China to aid the DPRK in repelling the US Army and UN Forces in Korea. The People's Volunteer Army had approximately 926,000 men who were poorly equipped and had very little air support. However, despite these shortcomings, the PVA proved capable of placing American and UN forces on the defensive. This song was written to inspire those in the PVA, and now it honors those who fought and died in the PVA.