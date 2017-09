also known as '':On this picture we see a Hwasong-10 or Musudan missile which uses the same 6-axes TEL as Hwasong-12 missile. Hwasong-10 missile was tested several times but it never made a success. All Hwasong-10 tests are presumed failures. We can ask question: How come that Hwasong-10 which was put under tests couple of years before never made a success and now suddenly Hwasong-12 and Hwasong-14 which are bigger and more complicated missiles are tested successfully in very short time period?