North Korea will use Nukes to eliminate South Korea in case of pre emotive strike, warns powerful sister of Kim
5 Apr, 2022
SHARES
North Korea link will use its nuclear weapons to "eliminate" South link Korea's army in the event they launch a pre-emptive strike, the powerful sister link of leader Kim link Jong Un said Tuesday.
Kim link Yo Jong's warning, carried in state media, was her second angry retort in three days to comments made by South link Korea's defence chief Suh Wook last week.
https://yuk79.rdtk.io/6241a296d1524...JExmmSNJAStWKiwrlPZ8wz6xnRyDJ4kAo1uvmhMWzo-gG
Housekeeping employees needed in US (see salaries)Housekeeping jobs | Search ads
https://cvp1a.bemobtrk.com/go/06d90...JExmmSNJAStWKiwrlPZ8wz6xnRyD5jkkotMnYtdOd-N4o
Do You Speak English? You can work remotely from Pakistan for a USA employerUSA Job from Home | Search Ads
by Taboola
Sponsored Links
They come as North Korea link has resumed its sanctions-breaking weapons tests with an unprecedented blitz this year, last month firing its first intercontinental ballistic missile at full range since 2017.
Suh had said Friday that South link Korea's military had missiles with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea link when there are clear signs of North's missile launch".
In response, Kim link Yo Jong said it was a "very big mistake" for "lunatic" Suh to have discussed a pre-emptive strike against a nuclear power, according to the report in KCNA.
"In case South link Korea opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably carry out its duty," said Kim link Yo Jong, who is a key policy advisor in Pyongyang.
She said the "primary mission" for her country's nuclear forces was to act as a deterrent, but if an armed conflict were to break out, such weapons will be used for "eliminating the enemy's armed forces at a strike".
As a result of this "dreadful attack", South link Korean forces will face a "miserable fate little short of total destruction and ruin", she said.
"We do not regard (them) as (a) match for our armed forces," she said, referring to South link Korea's military.
Her latest comments follow an initial attack on Suh's "reckless remarks" Sunday, in which she warned the South link "discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster".
North Korea link had paused its long-range and nuclear tests when Kim link Jong Un and then US president Donald Trump engaged in a high-profile bout of diplomacy that subsequently collapsed in 2019. Talks have since stalled.
North Korea link will this month mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of founder Kim link Il Sung -- the grandfather of current leader Kim link.
Typically, Pyongyang likes to mark key domestic anniversaries with military parades, major weapons tests or satellite launches. -APP/AFP
North Korea will use Nukes to eliminate South Korea in case of pre emotive strike, warns powerful sister of Kim
North Korea link will use its nuclear weapons to
timesofislamabad.com