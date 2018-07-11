What's new

North Korea test-fires new 'long-range cruise missile', Pentagon quiet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,340
-5
83,026
Country
China
Location
China
North Korea test-fires new 'long-range cruise missile', Pentagon quiet
The North is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend against a US invasion

Agence France-PresseSeptember 13, 2021 07:21:02 IST


In this image made from video broadcasted by North Korea's KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s ruling party in Pyongyang Saturday. AP

North Korea test-fired a new "long-range cruise missile" over the weekend, state media reported Monday, calling it a "strategic weapon of great significance" amid a long standoff with the United States over its nuclear programme.

Pictures in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a missile exiting one of five tubes on a launch vehicle in a ball of flame, and a missile in horizontal flight.

Such a weapon would represent a marked advance in the North's weapons technology, analysts said, better able to avoid defence systems to deliver a warhead across the South or Japan.

The test launches took place on Saturday and Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The missiles travelled 1,500-kilometre (about 930 miles) flight paths -- including figure-of-8 patterns -- above North Korea and its territorial waters to hit their targets, according to KCNA.

Its report called the missile a "strategic weapon of great significance", adding the tests were successful and it gave the country "another effective deterrence means" against "hostile forces".

The North is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend against a US invasion.

But Pyongyang is not banned from developing cruise missiles, which it has tested previously.

As described, the missile "poses a considerable threat", Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University, told AFP.

"If the North has sufficiently miniaturised a nuclear warhead, it can be loaded onto a cruise missile as well," Park said.

"It's very likely that there will be more tests for the development of various weapons systems."

The launch was a response to joint South Korea-US military drills last month, he said.

But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due in Seoul on Tuesday and Park added: "By choosing cruise missiles, North Korea is trying not to provoke the US and the China too much."

Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute for International Studies tweeted that the reported missiles would be capable of delivering a warhead against targets "throughout South Korea and Japan".

"An intermediate-range land-attack cruise missile is a pretty serious capability for North Korea," he added.

"This is another system that is designed to fly under missile defense radars or around them."

The South's military -- normally the first source of information on the North's missile test -- had made no announcement of any launches over the weekend.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP: "Our military is conducting a detailed analysis under close cooperation between the South Korean and US intelligence agencies."

The Pentagon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

'Deeply troubling'

The reported launches are the first since March by the North, which has not carried out a nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017.

They came days after a scaled-back parade in Pyongyang to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding.

Nuclear talks with the United States have been stalled since the collapse of a 2019 summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-president Donald Trump over sanctions relief -- and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

Current US president Joe Biden's North Korea envoy, Sung Kim, has repeatedly expressed his willingness to meet his Pyongyang counterparts "anywhere, at any time".

But the impoverished North has never shown any indication it would be willing to surrender its nuclear arsenal, and has rebuffed South Korean efforts to revive dialogue.

Last month, the UN atomic agency (IAEA) said Pyongyang appeared to have started its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor at Yongbyon, calling it a "deeply troubling" development.

Kim's sister and key adviser Kim Yo Jong also demanded the withdrawal of US troops from the peninsula.

Last week, South Korea tested a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile -- a technology the North has long sought to develop.

The North showed off four such devices at a military parade overseen by Kim in January, with KCNA calling them "the world's most powerful weapon".

North Korea has released pictures of underwater launches, most recently in 2019.

But analysts believe that was from a fixed platform or submersible barge, rather than a submarine.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,340
-5
83,026
Country
China
Location
China
N.Korean doesn't need it for S.Korea, arttilery fire can easily cover whole S.Korea, this new cruise missile is mainly for Japan.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,629
85
60,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I really hopes Pakistan learns some lessons from this and goes for at least 1500 KM range cruise missile. Both for land and naval platforms.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,762
15
20,882
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Now after gloves are off, with China' protection, US can do nothing about North Korea.
Click to expand...
Does North Korea really trust China ? Below is from a Western news agency but does raise some questions :
China threatened military action against North Korea during the Cultural Revolution. China reinterpreted its mutual defense treaty with North Korea to relieve itself of the responsibility of defending its neighbor if North Korea attacked first. China supported sanctions against North Korea. China isn’t an exception to juche—it’s one of the key reasons it exists. Pyongyang fears capricious allies as well as clear adversaries.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,840
-1
12,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Seriously ? We have also ballistic missiles to cover 750 KM range then why bother to develop cruise missiles at all. You seriously asked me this question ? :hitwall:
Click to expand...
Our adversaries are placed right next to door unlike NK/US distance. Don't need every missile to be over 1000 KM. Most of the threats will be neurtalized by the missiles ranging with in 300-400 KM (cruise or not).
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
11,656
-1
15,980
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
N.Korean doesn't need it for S.Korea, arttilery fire can easily cover whole S.Korea, this new cruise missile is mainly for Japan.
Click to expand...
the Korean War is now officially over, its not an armistice nor a cease fire. s. korea is in no mood of locking horns with a nuclear north korea. plus s. korea also holds bad blood against Japan as does n. korea...do the math:

a conventionally strong s. korea
+ a nuclear n. korea
---------------------------------------------------
= rip japan
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,629
85
60,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salza said:
Our adversaries are placed right next to door unlike NK/US distance. Don't need every missile to be over 1000 KM. Most of the threats will be neurtalized by the missiles ranging with in 300-400 KM (cruise or not).
Click to expand...
And your adversary area is not 750 KM. Secondly you need Naval platforms for which 1500 KM is needed so you can fire from deep inside your water you don't have to get close to your enemy.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
4,254
1
5,498
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
I really hopes Pakistan learns some lessons from this and goes for at least 1500 KM range cruise missile. Both for land and naval platforms.
Click to expand...
Call me crazy but this thing resembles Babur. Issue isn’t range, issue is pin point guidance. Now since this look like Babur, Pakistan Tipu might fly like Hwasong-14.
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
3,821
-2
2,006
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
Seriously ? We have also ballistic missiles to cover 750 KM range then why bother to develop cruise missiles at all. You seriously asked me this question ? :hitwall:
Click to expand...
Oh hazrat to diversify our weapons capability, ànd which missiles difficult to intercept? BMS or CMS, CMS WILL BE DETECTED LATER BUT EASY TO INTERCEPT BECAUSE SLOW SPEED ÀND TERRAIN OF INDO PAK BORDER ( FLAT), ON OTHER HANDS BMS WILL BE DETECTED EARLIER BUT BECAUSE OF THEIR SPEED THEY ARE ALMOST UNSTOPPABLE

ÀND DIDN'T WE HAVE GHURI ÀND SHAHEEN 1 WITH A RANGE OF 1500- 900 KM RESPECTIVELY AS WELL AS SHAHEEN-2 ÀND 3 WITH A RANGE OF 1500-2500 ÀND 2750 KM RESPECTIVELY??
Zarvan said:
And your adversary area is not 750 KM. Secondly you need Naval platforms for which 1500 KM is needed so you can fire from deep inside your water you don't have to get close to your enemy.
Click to expand...
Our Shaheen series can cover whole India LOL
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
4,254
1
5,498
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
White and Green with M/S said:
Oh hazrat to diversify our weapons capability, ànd which missiles difficult to intercept? BMS or CMS, CMS WILL BE DETECTED LATER BUT EASY TO INTERCEPT BECAUSE SLOW SPEED ÀND TERRAIN OF INDO PAK BORDER ( FLAT), ON OTHER HANDS BMS WILL BE DETECTED EARLIER BUT BECAUSE OF THEIR SPEED THEY ARE ALMOST UNSTOPPABLE

ÀND DIDN'T WE HAVE GHURI ÀND SHAHEEN 1 WITH A RANGE OF 1500- 900 KM RESPECTIVELY AS WELL AS SHAHEEN-2 ÀND 3 WITH A RANGE OF 1500-2500 ÀND 2750 KM RESPECTIVELY??

Our Shaheen series can cover whole India LOL
Click to expand...
Don’t compare CM to BM. You cannot pin point guide a Hypersonic projectile to target a building 1000 miles away.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,629
85
60,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
White and Green with M/S said:
Oh hazrat to diversify our weapons capability, ànd which missiles difficult to intercept? BMS or CMS, CMS WILL BE DETECTED LATER BUT EASY TO INTERCEPT BECAUSE SLOW SPEED ÀND TERRAIN OF INDO PAK BORDER ( FLAT), ON OTHER HANDS BMS WILL BE DETECTED EARLIER BUT BECAUSE OF THEIR SPEED THEY ARE ALMOST UNSTOPPABLE

ÀND DIDN'T WE HAVE GHURI ÀND SHAHEEN 1 WITH A RANGE OF 1500- 900 KM RESPECTIVELY AS WELL AS SHAHEEN-2 ÀND 3 WITH A RANGE OF 1500-2500 ÀND 2750 KM RESPECTIVELY??

Our Shaheen series can cover whole India LOL
Click to expand...
Continue with your childish comments. Entire world is mentally retarded that they are developing both capabilities. We are only genius. Yes please continue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
What Secretive Anti-Ship Missile Did China Hack From The U.S. Navy?
Replies
1
Views
1K
atan651
A
F-22Raptor
Sea Dragon- US Navy developing supersonic antiship missile for its nuclear submarines
Replies
2
Views
2K
khanmubashir
khanmubashir
The SC
On Future War
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
Keysersoze
U.S. report on Chinese developments
Replies
9
Views
5K
tranquilium
tranquilium

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom