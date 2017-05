US Pacific Command Cannot Confirm if North Korea Launched ICBM

The US military has confirmed that North Korea fired a projectile on Sunday, but fell short of confirming it was an intercontinental ballistic missile, saying only that the launch did not pose a threat to North America.

Pyongyang May Have Test-Fired Missile of New Type - Reports

North Korea may have fired a missile of a new type, Japanese experts suggested after analyzing the trajectory of the projectile's flight, local media reported.