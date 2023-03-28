What's new

North Korea shows off new "Hwasan 31" compact nuclear warhead

https://www.nknews.org/2023/03/kim-jong-un-inspects-warheads-as-part-of-push-to-produce-more-nuclear-material/
rodong-march28-kju-warheads-warheads-undersea-drone-featured-935x500.jpg

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a nuclear warhead. A cutout diagram displayed behind Kim features warheads with the name “Hwasan-31” that look similar to the ones he is inspecting. | Image: Rodong Sinmun (March 28, 2023)
rodong-mar28-2023-kju-nuclear-warheads-fitted-missile-nose-cones.jpg

Diagrams displayed on the wall appear to show the Hwasan-31 nuclear warhead fitted onto the 600mm KN-25 MLRS missile, the new underwater drone revealed last week, the Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles, the KN-23 and KN-24 SRBMs and a CRBM tested in recent weeks | Images: Rodong Sinmun (March 28, 2023), edited by NK News
kcna-mar28-2023-1300px-kju-nuclear-nuke-warhead-inspection-hwasan-31-nuclear-science-research-institute-visit-showroom-2.jpg

From left to right, three officials joining Kim are top nuclear weapons generals under the MGB Jang Chang Ha and Kim Jong Sik in military uniform and top nuclear engineer Hong Sung Mu in a black suit. Hong was last seen with Kim at the February military parade. The man in military uniform holding a pointer stick and the man in black on the right were also present at Kim’s Sept. 2017 nuclear warhead inspection. | Image: Rodong Sinmum (March 28, 2023)
kcna-mar28-2023-3k-highres-kju-nuclear-nuke-warhead-inspection-hwasan-31-nuclear-science-research-institute-visit-showroom-4-hwasal-2-cruise-missile.jpg

kcna-mar28-2023-1300px-kju-nuclear-nuke-warhead-inspection-hwasan-31-nuclear-science-research-institute-visit-showroom-5.jpg

Photos show Kim and nuclear program officials inspecting warheads intended to be fitted on systems including the recently tested Hwasal-2 cruise missile (top image) and 600mm MLRS rocket (on left of bottom image). He appeared in the same room inspecting Hwasong-12 nose cones in an image published on Jan. 1 this year. | Images: Rodong Sinmun (March 28, 2023)
rodong-march28-kju-warheads-warheads-undersea-drone3.jpg

Kim is seen inspecting the nosecone of a KN-25 600mm MLRS rocket (top left), a KN-23 SRBM (top right), standing next to a Hwasal-2 cruise missile (bottom left) and holding a meeting with top nuclear program officials (bottom right) | Images: Rodong Sinmun (March 28, 2023)
 

