North Korea seems to be becoming a Robust Nuclear power

According to a new RAND report (take that with the appropriate amount of salt) says by 2027, the North Koreans will have as many as 242 Nuclear weapons and dozens of ICBMs. Current inventory estimate is 67-116 weapons as of today, and growing at 12-18/yr. Reaching 151-242 by 2027.IMHO, the North Koreans are working hard on a Solid Fueled ICBM (expanding on the work up done for their solid fueled SLBM; the Pukguksong-5; 3000 km), and I wouldn’t doubt they have started or are continuing a massive digging of tunnels to house their long range missile forces, in a similar manner to the Chinese Second Artillery Force. They may be even working on MIRVs and decoys and larger yield weapons as well as tactical weapons for the battlefield.