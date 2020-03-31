North Korea seems to be becoming a Robust Nuclear power

The latest North Korean military parade and five year party congress meeting highlighted some major strides they have made in their nuclear weapons program.
This is definitely a program to keep an eye on.
Some interesting buzz words coming out of there are SSBN, Hypersonic Glider, MIRV, ultra modern tactical nuclear weapons, and Solid fueled ICBM and SLBM.
According to the analysts in the podcast below, the North Koreans will start making a lot of tactical weapons to prevent being overrun in any potential war with the south.
An interesting source is the “Arms Control Wonk Podcast”
The other source is 38 North
Other supporting articles from the “Arms Control Wonk”
And one reference from National interest
North Korea’s Newest Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, Same as the Old One? | 38 North: Informed Analysis of North Korea
Last week, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un presented a detailed report to the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party…
www.38north.org
Pukguksong-4 SLBM: North Korea's Mysterious New Solid-Fueled Missile
Though it is possible that the Pukguksong-4 will exceed the 1,900-2,000 km estimated effective range of its predecessor while offering enhanced offensive capabilities, it is unlikely to pose the same massive leap in capabilities as the one between the Pukguksong-3 and older Pukguksong-1. So why...
www.google.com
