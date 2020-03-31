What's new

North Korea seems to be becoming a Robust Nuclear power

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

The latest North Korean military parade and five year party congress meeting highlighted some major strides they have made in their nuclear weapons program.

This is definitely a program to keep an eye on.
Some interesting buzz words coming out of there are SSBN, Hypersonic Glider, MIRV, ultra modern tactical nuclear weapons, and Solid fueled ICBM and SLBM.

According to the analysts in the podcast below, the North Koreans will start making a lot of tactical weapons to prevent being overrun in any potential war with the south.

An interesting source is the “Arms Control Wonk Podcast”

North Korea’s Next Nukes

www.armscontrolwonk.com www.armscontrolwonk.com

The other source is 38 North
www.38north.org

North Korea’s Newest Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, Same as the Old One? | 38 North: Informed Analysis of North Korea

Last week, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un presented a detailed report to the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party…
www.38north.org

Other supporting articles from the “Arms Control Wonk”

Will North Korea Test Another SLBM?

www.armscontrolwonk.com www.armscontrolwonk.com

North Korea’s New SLBM: The Pukguksong-3

www.armscontrolwonk.com www.armscontrolwonk.com

And one reference from National interest
www.google.com

Pukguksong-4 SLBM: North Korea's Mysterious New Solid-Fueled Missile

Though it is possible that the Pukguksong-4 will exceed the 1,900-2,000 km estimated effective range of its predecessor while offering enhanced offensive capabilities, it is unlikely to pose the same massive leap in capabilities as the one between the Pukguksong-3 and older Pukguksong-1. So why...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Last edited:
GumNaam

GumNaam

notice the kind of thrust from the missile...it's very streamed, not that typical blast that you see in other missiles.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

GumNaam said:

notice the kind of thrust from the missile...it's very streamed, not that typical blast that you see in other missiles.
This is liquid fueled; longer to get ready and not as fast to take off. The North Koreans have mastered this and are moving on to a Solid Fueled ICBM and SLBM on a SSBN. this will put them ahead of all but the 5 major nuclear powers.
 
Beast

FuturePAF said:
This is liquid fueled; longer to get ready and not as fast to take off. The North Koreans have mastered this and are moving on to a Solid Fueled ICBM and SLBM on a SSBN. this will put them ahead of all but the 5 major nuclear powers.
North korea has deep respect from me. With such limited resources, they have completed a feat. As contradictory who many claim Chinese assisted them in the ICBM. Not a single help from Chinese except supplying the missile mobile carrier chassis.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Beast said:
North korea has deep respect from me. With such limited resources, they have completed a feat. As contradictory who many claim Chinese assisted them in the ICBM. Not a single help from Chinese except supplying the missile mobile carrier chassis.
Very it’s very impressive considering their limited resources. According to the podcast; the North Koreans did in 4 years what they had planned to do over the past 25-30 years. The young leader of North Korea is very committed to his program.
 
Beast

FuturePAF said:
Very it’s very impressive considering their limited resources. According to the podcast; the North Koreans did in 4 years what they had planned to do over the past 25-30 years. The young leader of North Korea is very committed to his program.
They know with this thing. US would allow kim party to exist for another 50 years to avoid fate of Iraq or Syria.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

According to a new RAND report (take that with the appropriate amount of salt) says by 2027, the North Koreans will have as many as 242 Nuclear weapons and dozens of ICBMs. Current inventory estimate is 67-116 weapons as of today, and growing at 12-18/yr. Reaching 151-242 by 2027.

IMHO, the North Koreans are working hard on a Solid Fueled ICBM (expanding on the work up done for their solid fueled SLBM; the Pukguksong-5; 3000 km), and I wouldn’t doubt they have started or are continuing a massive digging of tunnels to house their long range missile forces, in a similar manner to the Chinese Second Artillery Force. They may be even working on MIRVs and decoys and larger yield weapons as well as tactical weapons for the battlefield.



m-en.yna.co.kr

N. Korea could have up to 242 nuclear weapons by 2027: report | Yonhap News Agency

By Song Sang-ho SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could have up to 242 nuclear wea...
m-en.yna.co.kr m-en.yna.co.kr
www.donga.com

N. Korea could have up to 242 nuclear weapons by 2027 　

Research institutes in South Korea and the U.S. published a joint report on Tuesday that estimates …
www.donga.com
 
