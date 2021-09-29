North Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile: state media

alex pitters
North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic missile, state media reported Thursday, in the first such test by the nuclear-armed nation this year.
The missile was test-fired on Wednesday and carried a “hypersonic gliding warhead” that “precisely hit a target 700 km away”, the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
This was the second reported North Korean test of a hypersonic gliding missile, a sophisticated weapon that has marked the latest technological advance in its arsenal.
Source And More: Insider Paper