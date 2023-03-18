What's new

North Korea says 800,000 youth join military to ‘wipe out’ the US and ROK

beijingwalker

Apparent escalation comes days after nuclear missile test as DPRK accuses allies of ‘crossing a line’

Colin Zwirko March 18, 2023
Young North Koreans attend a state-organized rally to sign up for military service | Image: Rodong Sinmun (March 18, 2023)

A day after launching a long-range nuclear missile as a warning to the U.S. and South Korea, “around 800,000” young North Koreans signed up for military service and vowed to “completely wipe out” enemies and unify the Koreas, according to state media on Saturday.

The Rodong Sinmun report said the “Youth Vanguard rose up at once to join the war to defend the homeland and the war to destroy the enemy,” referred to in the article as the “U.S. Imperialists and puppet traitors [who] are trying to destroy our independence and right to live and develop.”

It repeated refrains from state propaganda in recent weeks that “provocations” by Washington and Seoul “are crossing a line that can no longer be tolerated” and that North Korea seeks to demonstrate it can “overpower” enemy military capabilities.

The U.S. and South Korea started two weeks of large-scale joint military exercises last Monday. Pyongyang has demanded an end to the drills and conducted a series of missile launches and warned that the situation could escalate to war.

Photos released with Saturday’s report showed young people waiting in line to sign documents at state-organized rallies held Friday at theaters and construction sites. Military enlistment numbers “are continuously rising” around the country, it said.
rodong-mar18-2023-800k-youth-rallies-signup-for-military-anti-us-anti-rok-3.jpg

rodong-mar18-2023-800k-youth-rallies-signup-for-military-anti-us-anti-rok-2.jpg
Young male and female students and construction workers are shown signing up for military service | Image: Rodong Sinmun (March 18, 2023)

North Korean youth are reportedly determined to “mercilessly wipe out the war fanatics who are making a last ditch effort to erase our socialist fatherland” and to “achieve the great work of reunification.”
While the ages of those who reportedly signed up were not announced, all men in North Korea must serve in the military for at least 10 years and women for at least three years due to the country’s conscription system.

The report appears to signal an escalation in domestic anti-U.S. and South Korea propaganda. The last time state media reported on a similar campaign was in June 2020, when Pyongyang organized a series of anti-South Korean rallies and threatened to attack Seoul if it did not stop groups from flying anti-Kim Jong Un leaflets over the border.

It follows a state media report on Friday that showed off enemy weapons capabilities to domestic audiences in the most detail seen in years, which experts said appeared to be part of efforts to raise tensions.
Prior to warming relations between North Korea and both the U.S. and South Korea in 2018, the organizing of such rallies was more regular. They typically involved citizens holding posters depicting nuclear attack against the U.S. and vitriolic slogans about “tearing apart” enemies.

Meanwhile, a lengthy editorial on the Rodong Sinmun front page Saturday urged citizens to continue bearing “hardships” and pursue the ruling party’s construction and agriculture goals as authorities build up nuclear weapons to fend off enemy states.

Published 3:03 AM EDT, Sat March 18, 2023

North Korea claims about 800,000 of its citizens have volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation's military to fight against the United States.

North Korea claims about 800,000 of its citizens have volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation's military to fight against the United States.
KCNA/AP/FILE
Story by Reuters —

North Korea has claimed that about 800,000 of its citizens have volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation’s military to fight against the United States.

About 800,000 students and workers, on Friday alone, across the country expressed a desire to enlist or reenlist in the military to counter the United States, North Korea’s state newspaper Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Saturday.

The claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to ongoing US-South Korea military drills.

North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea’s president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

The North’s ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions and the launch drew condemnation from governments in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.
South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed “Freedom Shield 23,” on Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North’s growing threats.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the United States and South Korea of increasing tensions with the military drills.

North Korea often responds to what it sees as “provocations” by the US by making bellicose threats. Experts say that in addition to the joint military exercises and the meeting this week between South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan’s leader Fumio Kishida it has taken exception to US President Joe Biden’s plan to host Yoon and his wife at the White House next month.

The state visit will be the second of Biden’s presidency, underscoring close ties between the US and South Korea, and will take place April 26. The conservative Yoon and his administration have made strengthening the US-South Korea alliance a key foreign policy priority. Biden, likewise, has sought to nurture the relationship, including with the symbolic marker of his trip to Seoul in May 2022, his first stop on his inaugural trip to Asia as president.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, told CNN recently that in response to the drills and the summits, Pyongyang might “order missile firings of longer ranges, attempt a spy satellite launch, demonstrate a solid-fuel engine, and perhaps even conduct a nuclear test.”

2023-02-22T214853Z_992824857_RC2KGZ9CP85V_RTRMADP_3_UKRAINE-CRISIS-ANNIVERSARY-UN-RIGHTS.jpg

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield shared stories of alleged North Korean human rights abuses at the meeting on March 17, 2023, of the UN Security Council [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Published On 17 Mar 202317 Mar 2023

The United States has denounced members of the United Nations Security Council for what it considers an attempt to protect North Korea from public scrutiny.
“Some council members are all too willing to shield the regime from accountability,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said at a meeting of the council on Friday.

Earlier, China had moved to block a live online broadcast of an informal Security Council meeting in which North Korea’s alleged human rights abuses were expected to be discussed.

Each of the Security Council’s 15 members has to agree before informal discussions are broadcast live. But China — North Korea’s most important ally in the region — issued a rare objection, though the public could still attend the meeting in person.

That prompted a rebuke from the US mission to the UN, which has previously clashed with China and Russia, another Security Council member, over discussions about human rights.

“We will continue to speak out against North Korea’s human rights abuses and threats to international peace,” the US mission tweeted. “They may be able to shut down the voices of the people in North Korea, but they cannot shut our voices down.”

Russia and China have argued against discussing human rights at the Security Council, pointing to the existence of another UN council dedicated to the issue.

Chinese diplomat Xing Jisheng, who heads the country’s mission to the UN, specifically blasted Friday’s meeting as “not constructive in any way”, given the rising tensions in the Pacific region.

North Korea said on Friday that its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile the day prior was intended to “strike fear into the enemies” of its government, headed by Kim Jong Un.

The isolated communist state has conducted four missile launches in the span of about a week, citing “open hostility” from the US and its allies in the region.

North Korea carried out the launches as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida met in Tokyo to mend ties between their two countries. The US and its allies have also been staging military exercises in the region.

“Instead of easing tension,” Xing said of Friday’s meeting, “it may rather intensify the conflict and therefore is an irresponsible move.”

He also dismissed the proposal to broadcast the proceedings on the UN’s WebTV platform as “a waste of UN resources”.

Russian diplomat Stepan Kuzmenkov echoed those criticisms in his statement to the Security Council, accusing the US of using human rights as a political tool. Russia was previously suspended from the UN Human Rights Council for alleged violations in Ukraine.

“The feigned hypocritical concern of the West about human rights in North Korea isn’t fooling anybody,” Kuzmenkov said. “Everybody knows full well that the US uses human rights to settle scores with governments not to their liking.”


The United States co-hosted Friday’s informal meeting with Albania. During its proceedings, Thomas-Greenfield called on the Security Council to make good on its “obligation to address North Korea’s gross human rights abuses”, which she said “put our collective peace and security at risk”.

The country has been under UN sanctions for its nuclear and missile programme since 2006.

“North Korea has chosen ammunition instead of nutrition, missiles over people,” Thomas-Greenfield later tweeted. “In doing so, it has threatened the global non-proliferation regime.”

The US ambassador also shared stories with the council from North Koreans who fled their country for fear of persecution.

One woman, she said, had been forced to watch a mother executed by gunfire in front of her husband and four-year-old child. Another had been captured twice before while trying to escape.

“What was extraordinary was that she decided to flee a third time in order to save her sons,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “But she carried a poison pill with her because, if she failed, she would rather die than be imprisoned and tortured again.”

North Korea has long denied human rights violations against its people, and it did not take part in Friday’s meeting. But Thomas-Greenfield argued for the importance of sharing defectors’ stories before the council.

“For every horrifying story we hear, there are countless stories that we will never hear, that will never see the light of day. This, of course, is by design,” she said.

“The regime in Pyongyang does everything in its power to hide its atrocities from the outside world. But time and time again, they have failed.”

The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea’s missile launches in a formal meeting on Monday.

I have always been so-so on S. Korea, now I'm close to anti because their party denies massacres in Vietnam.

North Korean comrades should teach a lesson!
 

