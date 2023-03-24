What's new

North Korea reveals undersea drone able to trigger ‘radioactive tsunamis’ on US

Kim Jong Un also reportedly oversaw cruise missile tests in warning to allies of ‘actual nuclear crisis’ on peninsula

Colin Zwirko March 24, 2023

Kim Jong Un smiles next to what state media described as an underwater drone designed to create "super-scale radioactive tsunamis" | Image: KCNA (March 24, 2023)

North Korea revealed a homegrown “underwater nuclear attack drone” for the first time via state media Friday and reported on cruise missile tests guided by leader Kim Jong Un in recent days, warning the U.S. and South Korea that an “actual nuclear crisis” is at hand.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stated that the underwater drone is named “Haeil” (해일) and that its mission is “to stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and make a super-scale radioactive tsunami through underwater explosion to destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports of the enemy.”

The report comes a day after the U.S. and South Korea wrapped up 11 days of Freedom Shield large-scale joint military exercises, and as the allies announced their “largest-ever” live-fire drills are scheduled for June.

According to KCNA on Friday, Kim Jong Un “seriously warned the enemies once again that they should stop the reckless anti-DPRK war drills.”

He also reportedly ordered his military to “take offensive actions to make the enemy realize the DPRK’s unlimited nuclear war deterrence capability being bolstered up at a greater speed.”

kctv-mar24-2023-kju-drills-cruise-missiles-hwasal-1-hwasal-2-hs1-hs2-compared.jpg
The white Hwasal-2 “strategic cruise missile” on the left and black Hwasal-1 on the right | Images: KCTV (March 24, 2023)

kcna-mar24-2023-kju-drills-cruise-missiles-hwasal-1-hwasal-2-hs1-hs2-haeil-uuv-underwater-nuclear-attack-drone-21.jpg


The second of two photos published by state media Friday showing Kim inspecting the “Haeil” UUV. Displays of technical drawings in the background appear to have been intentionally blurred. | Image: KCNA (March 24, 2023)

UNDERWATER NUCLEAR DRONE
KCNA reported Friday that Kim Jong Un personally oversaw 29 tests of the new Haeil unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) in secret since its development began in 2012, and that the recent late-December party plenum decided on its “operational deployment.”

The Haeil UUV may be the weapon referred to at the Jan. 2021 party congress as an “underwater-launch nuclear strategic weapon” under development.

In the most recent test on Thursday, the UUV reportedly detonated a warhead underwater against a mock enemy port off Hongwon Bay between the east coast cities of Hamhung and Sinpho, after “cruising along an oval and pattern-8 course at an underwater depth of 80 to 150 meters [262 to 492 feet] in the East Sea of Korea for 59 hours and 12 minutes.”

The test “verified its reliability and safety and fully confirmed its lethal strike capability,” according to KCNA.

Two photos showed Kim inspecting a partially-visible cylindrical device in a factory or warehouse with a diameter roughly similar to his height, while other photos showed an object cruising underwater near the surface and an explosion above water. State media did not reveal its shape and look in detail.

kcna-mar24-2023-kju-drills-cruise-missiles-hwasal-1-hwasal-2-hs1-hs2-haeil-uuv-underwater-nuclear-attack-drone-19.jpg

kcna-mar24-2023-kju-drills-cruise-missiles-hwasal-1-hwasal-2-hs1-hs2-haeil-uuv-underwater-nuclear-attack-drone-24.jpg

kcna-mar24-2023-kju-drills-cruise-missiles-hwasal-1-hwasal-2-hs1-hs2-haeil-uuv-underwater-nuclear-attack-drone-25.jpg
State media only releases still photos and no video footage of the Haeil UUV on Friday | Images: KCNA (March 24, 203)

Ankit Panda, Stanton Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told NK News that the surprise UUV reveal “fits into Pyongyang’s broader ongoing efforts to diversify its means of nuclear weapons delivery.”

However, he said questions remain over “just how serious this program really is” and that the system “will be vulnerable to anti-submarine warfare efforts, particularly in waters away from the North Korean coastline.”

CRUISE MISSILE TESTS
State media on Friday also offered its first official details on cruise missile tests South Korea said it detected on Wednesday, while showing the first video footage of what it calls the nuclear-capable “Hwasal-1” and “Hwasal-2” models.

Similar to a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) test last Sunday, KCNA reported the March 22 cruise missile test involved operational, procedural and technical training including “authenticating the nuclear attack order and the launch approval system.”

kcna-mar24-2023-kju-drills-cruise-missiles-hwasal-1-hwasal-2-hs1-hs2-haeil-uuv-underwater-nuclear-attack-drone-7.jpg


Kim Jong Un with top MGB official Kim Jong Sik (left) and top political officials Ri Il Hwan (far left) and Jo Yong Won (right) | Image: KCNA (March 24, 2023)


kcna-mar24-2023-kju-drills-cruise-missiles-hwasal-1-hwasal-2-hs1-hs2-haeil-uuv-underwater-nuclear-attack-drone-15.jpg


A test launch from Kim Jong Un’s private mansion beach of what DPRK state media described as a nuclear-capable “Hwasal-2″ cruise missile | Image: KCNA (March 24, 2023)
Loaded with “test warheads simulating a nuclear warhead,” they reportedly detonated in the air 1,968 feet (600 meters) above their targets, verifying “operational reliability of nuclear explosion control devices and detonators.” North Korea reportedly launched a KN-23 SRBM that tested similar systems and detonated mid-air on Sunday.

The black Hwasal-1 missile flew for almost 152 minutes on “pre-programmed” oval and figure-8 patterns covering a distance of 932 miles (1,500 km), while the white Hwasal-2 traveled 1,118 miles (1,800 km) for a few seconds longer.

Korean Central Television (KCTV) aired video footage Friday morning showing missiles flying low over the coastline and following each other, but it did not show them detonating.

Both appeared to be launched by Missile General Bureau (MGB) troops from Kim Jong Un’s private beach in front of one of his luxurious mansion compounds at Majon near Hamhung — used for past missile tests as well — and reportedly hit targets in the East Sea (Sea of Japan).

North Korea last tested the Hwasal-2 system in late February, while it was unclear which cruise missile was used for the country’s first launch of such a missile from a submarine earlier this month.

Battlion25 said:
Fat Kim is a hard working man he is debutting a bomb everyday
because his country was totally destroyed in Korean war by US

Beny Karachun said:
Honestly, the US should just use 200 nuclear bombs and wipe out that place before they could actually do something.
US defeated badly in Vietnam to Afghanistan in Non- Nuclear war,
Can they handle Nuclear war?

If we believe N. Korea wipe out from world map by US, OK
Russia have more nukes than US, will not US wipe out from world map by Russians?
Will NATO losers defend US?

Only 2 countries in NATO have Nukes and better armies in NATO UK and France.
France surrendered in World Wars without fight and even lost badly from Algeria even using Rape as tool to fight with rivals.
 
Beny Karachun said:
Honestly, the US should just use 200 nuclear bombs and wipe out that place before they could actually do something.
North Korea is not far from Beijing and dropping 200 war heads on North korea is equal to dropping them on Beijing as they are not from it. Not only will North Korea fire back but China will as many chinese will die in such attack on North Korea
 
JackTheRipper said:
US defeated badly in Vietnam to Afghanistan in Non- Nuclear war,
Can they handle Nuclear war?

If we believe N. Korea wipe out from world map by US, OK
Russia have more nukes than US, will not US wipe out from world map by Russians?
Will NATO losers defend US?

Only 2 countries in NATO have Nukes and better armies in NATO UK and France.
France surrendered in World Wars without fight and even lost badly from Algeria even using Rape as tool to fight with rivals.
The Vietnam War? American gets dragged into France's conflict because of commies, again.
The American forces consistently rape the North Vietnamese army and VC guerrillas, but wasn't allowed to end the war because politicians didn't want them invading North Vietnam or Cambodia. America eventually pulled out of the war because of communist sympathizers at home swaying politicians, not because of any military losses.

North Vietnam was utterly incapable Of beating South Vietnam while America was in the war. China then decided to invade Vietnam. The entire war lasted less than a month. China, which massively outnumbers Vietnam, invaded a country that was already exhausted from decades Of constant war. China invaded with 6 to 1 numerical superiority and suffered more casualties than Vietnam. lost 420 tanks (vs. 185 Vietnamese tanks). China retreated, leaving Vietnam in control Of Cambodia, the Spratly Islands. and basically every other piece of territory China wanted to claim. China remains butthurt to this day and still claims they won the war and are the rightful owners of the Spratly Islands.

Afghanistan? US manhandled all the terrorists over there. The problem was the US military was tasked with creating a new country, a task it was never meant to do. Once the Americans left everything crumbled. But militarily the US had no problem at all.
 
Beny Karachun said:
The Vietnam War? American gets dragged into France's conflict because of commies, again.
The American forces consistently rape the North Vietnamese army and VC guerrillas, but wasn't allowed to end the war because politicians didn't want them invading North Vietnam or Cambodia. America eventually pulled out of the war because of communist sympathizers at home swaying politicians, not because of any military losses.
LOl, only dumb Israelis believe their masters won the Vietnam war

quote-we-must-never-forget-that-if-the-war-in-vietnam-is-lost-the-right-of-free-speech-will-richard-m-nixon-138-47-19.jpg
 
Beny Karachun said:
The Vietnam War? American gets dragged into France's conflict because of commies, again.
The American forces consistently rape the North Vietnamese army and VC guerrillas, but wasn't allowed to end the war because politicians didn't want them invading North Vietnam or Cambodia. America eventually pulled out of the war because of communist sympathizers at home swaying politicians, not because of any military losses.

North Vietnam was utterly incapable Of beating South Vietnam while America was in the war. China then decided to invade Vietnam. The entire war lasted less than a month. China, which massively outnumbers Vietnam, invaded a country that was already exhausted from decades Of constant war. China invaded with 6 to 1 numerical superiority and suffered more casualties than Vietnam. lost 420 tanks (vs. 185 Vietnamese tanks). China retreated, leaving Vietnam in control Of Cambodia, the Spratly Islands. and basically every other piece of territory China wanted to claim. China remains butthurt to this day and still claims they won the war and are the rightful owners of the Spratly Islands.

Afghanistan? US manhandled all the terrorists over there. The problem was the US military was tasked with creating a new country, a task it was never meant to do. Once the Americans left everything crumbled. But militarily the US had no problem at all.
US was winning wars, but lost wars due to bla bla bla...

ok, we accept china lost from vietnam, there is no proof but we accept, but china not accepting her defeat ok.

US and west accept their 40 to 50k soldiers dead in vietnam, but in reality there were more causalities. but we accept this figure.

In afghanistan US went with 40+ countries, still defeated, but their causalities were just 2 to 4k in 20 years of war, lolz who believe their this figure?

they did not even showed dead body of OSAMA BIN LADEN to media, Was there too much smell from dead body of OSAMA, they drop it in sea? Osama was killed in Photo Shop.

US came to overthrow govt of Afghan Taliban, but they went away with agreement with terrorists. lol
 
JackTheRipper said:
US was winning wars, but lost wars due to bla bla bla...

ok, we accept china lost from vietnam, there is no proof but we accept, but china not accepting her defeat ok.
A 2 weeks military operation is not qualified to be called a war, and China never wanted a protracted war, actually China put all its best troops and equipment along the northern border with USSR, number in millions, only seond tier troops were sent to fight in Vietnam, total only 100,000 troops. China just liked to make a point to USSR cause Vietnam was USSR's treaty ally and is treaty bound to be protected militarily by the Soviet Union, Soviet Union was China's biggest enemy back then and China just liked to challenge the Soviet Union and show that seemingly powerful superpower can not protect its smaller allies.
 
beijingwalker said:
LOl, only dumb Israelis believe their masters won the Vietnam war

quote-we-must-never-forget-that-if-the-war-in-vietnam-is-lost-the-right-of-free-speech-will-richard-m-nixon-138-47-19.jpg
China hasn't won a war against a foreign power in over 400 years. You massively outnumbered the enemy,
sometimes 1,000 to 1 in every conflict and they still lost. Even when they had technological parity with the enemy (rather than spear-wielding medieval fucksticks vs. Europeans with guns), they still lost.
You have to go back to the 1600s and find China slaughtering Russian migrants in Manchuria to find a war where they beat a foreign power, and it's debatable whether you can call "sending soldiers to massacre unarmed peasants who have no military support" a war. Not that your centuries of humiliating failure have prevented them from declaring victory, like when they attacked unarmed fishing boats and declared it a victory over the Philippines.

Or when you invaded Vietnam, achieved none of their stated objectives, took disproportionate casualties, were driven out, and then declared victory anyway. You're in the habit of lying to save face and try to look less incompetent.
 

