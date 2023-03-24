North Korea reveals undersea drone able to trigger ‘radioactive tsunamis’ on US​

The Vietnam War? American gets dragged into France's conflict because of commies, again.

The American forces consistently rape the North Vietnamese army and VC guerrillas, but wasn't allowed to end the war because politicians didn't want them invading North Vietnam or Cambodia. America eventually pulled out of the war because of communist sympathizers at home swaying politicians, not because of any military losses.



North Vietnam was utterly incapable Of beating South Vietnam while America was in the war. China then decided to invade Vietnam. The entire war lasted less than a month. China, which massively outnumbers Vietnam, invaded a country that was already exhausted from decades Of constant war. China invaded with 6 to 1 numerical superiority and suffered more casualties than Vietnam. lost 420 tanks (vs. 185 Vietnamese tanks). China retreated, leaving Vietnam in control Of Cambodia, the Spratly Islands. and basically every other piece of territory China wanted to claim. China remains butthurt to this day and still claims they won the war and are the rightful owners of the Spratly Islands.



Afghanistan? US manhandled all the terrorists over there. The problem was the US military was tasked with creating a new country, a task it was never meant to do. Once the Americans left everything crumbled. But militarily the US had no problem at all.