North Korea ready to use nukes against the United States: Kim Jong Un

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
North Korea ready to use nukes against the United States: Kim Jong Un

Pyongyang, North Korea Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:09 AM

In the wake of indications North Korea may perform its first nuclear test since 2017, the nation's state media on Thursday reported that the leader Kim Jong Un has declared that his nation is prepared to mobilise its nuclear war deterrent and for any military conflict with the United States. According to the official KCNA news agency, Kim made the comments during a speech at a celebration to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the Korean War armistice on July 27. As per a Reuters report, Kim said, the confrontation with the US presented a nuclear danger because it forced the North to complete an "urgent historical task" of bolstering its self-defence.

"Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation's nuclear war deterrence is also fully ready to mobilise its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and promptly to its mission," he said.

North Korea ready to use nukes against the United States: Kim Jong Un

In the address, Kim said that 70 years after the war, Washington still engages in dangerous, illegal hostile acts with South Korea against the North and tries to demonise the nation to support its actions
BHAN85

BHAN85

Jan 5, 2015
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
North Korea is ready for a Military Confrontation with the United States

World | July 28, 2022
photo_verybig_216086.jpg

North Korea is "fully prepared for any military confrontation with the US." This was stated by the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, quoted by Yonhap news agency.

He delivered a speech on the anniversary of the end of the Korean War (1950-1953). Kim Jong-un also said that South Korea's military "will be destroyed" if an attack on the DPRK is attempted.
The anniversary of the end of the Korean War is an official holiday of the DPRK. The fighting on the Korean Peninsula began on June 25, 1950, and ended on July 27, 1953. A coalition of 17 countries, led by the United States, fought on the side of South Korea against the DPRK, which was supported by China and the Soviet Union.

The hostilities end with the signing of an armistice agreement at the Panmunjom border crossing in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. However, the war has not officially ended to this day, as a full-fledged peace treaty has not yet been signed.

North Korea is ready for a Military Confrontation with the United States

North Korea is "fully prepared for any military confrontation with the US." This was stated by the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, quoted by Yonhap news agency.
BHAN85

BHAN85

Jan 5, 2015
If USA is not scared of doing provocations against Russia and China at the same time.

Imagine what they would think about NK threats.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Kim Says North Korea 'Fully Prepared' for Fight With US

July 28, 2022 0:39 AM

PYH2022072802400031500_P4.jpg

N. Korea marks armistice anniversary
North Korean military officials place flowers to pay tribute to the North's soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War and buried at the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in Pyongyang

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA —
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned late Wednesday that his country is “fully prepared” for any military conflict with the United States, state media said Thursday.

The warning is Pyongyang’s latest threat amid speculation it will soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Kim, in a speech marking the anniversary of the end of the Korean War, also warned that South Korea’s government would be annihilated if it made any “dangerous attempt,” according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who took office in May, has repeatedly spoken of the possibility of preemptive strikes, including strikes against senior North Korean leadership, if South Korea detects signs of an imminent attack.

Such action would be “immediately punished with strong force,” Kim said, adding “the Yoon Suk Yeol regime and his military will be annihilated."

"If the South Korean regime and its military gangsters are thinking of taking us on militarily and think they can neutralize or destroy part of our military power preemptively based on particular military means or methods, they are mistaken," Kim said.

In his speech, Kim repeatedly boasted of his country’s nuclear weapons and indicated he was prepared to use them if necessary. North Korea, he said, was “fully prepared” for any military confrontation with the United States.

North Korea has tested an unprecedented number of missiles this year. Pyongyang has also apparently finished preparations for another nuclear test, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.

In response, South Korea has expanded its country’s decades-old military alliance with the United States. The two countries have also embraced more explicit demonstrations of military power in an attempt to deter the nuclear-armed North.

Next month the United States and South Korea will resume large-scale field military exercises that had been suspended for years, as the two countries pursued negotiations with North Korea.

Although the two allies say the exercises are defensive in nature, North Korea sees the drills as preparations to invade and often uses them as occasions to issue threats or conduct other provocations.

In his address Wednesday, Kim blasted the “double standard” and “thuggish behavior” of the United States. While he described North Korea’s military moves as routine, he said the U.S.-South Korea drills “seriously threaten our national security.”

At a press conference Wednesday in Seoul, South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Park Jin called North Korea’s nuclear and missile development the main causes of tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Park also warned North Korea against conducting another nuclear test, saying such a move would likely lead to more international sanctions against the North.

“North Korea is in a situation where it needs to think carefully,” he said.

On Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said a North Korean nuclear test “would carry tremendous costs,” without specifying what those costs would be.

It will likely be much tougher for the United Nations Security Council to respond with additional sanctions against North Korea. Russia and China, both veto-wielding members of the Security Council, have in recent months called for North Korea sanctions to be relaxed, not expanded.

Kim Says North Korea 'Fully Prepared' for Fight With US

North Korean leader says South Korea could be wiped out if it attempts ‘dangerous’ moves
